ALYI – Alternet Systems Announces Management Update to Include Hemp Battery Initiative and $20 Million Electric Motorcycle Contract Scheduled Next Week

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced management has scheduled an update to be published on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The company has recently published its year-to-date financials and continues to make substantial progress on multiple fronts pursuing its alternative energy strategy. The company has also recently wrapped-up meetings in Dallas with its African production partner to finalize ALYI’s industrial design specifications plan for the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle to be mass produced for sales in Africa. In April, ALYI announced agreements for the sales, marketing and production of its electric motorcycle in Africa worth $50 million. Late last year the company launched a hemp supercapacitor development initiative. The management update next week will include the latest on all fronts and more.



For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297



