Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition Brings Industry’s Top Conference Program to Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Leading Edge Expositions , a company specializing in B2B trade show production, is proud to announce further details of the upcoming Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) in Los Angeles, California. It will run from September 26 – 28, 2019, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



The expo has garnered a number of high-powered sponsors. Their diamond sponsor, Freed, is a prominent CBD company known for promoting healthy living. Other big sponsors include Marcum LLP, an accounting group; Zuber Lawler, a global law firm; and CCELL, known for its disruptive vaping technology. These and other leading companies in the cannabis space have come together to help make CWCBExpo a highly valuable and memorable occasion.

Event organizers have also ensured the conference schedule will be packed with interesting and informative speeches, workshops and networking opportunities for all guests in attendance. The keynote address, scheduled for September 26, will be given by Steve White, CEO of Harvest, Inc. He will discuss social justice in the cannabis industry.

Other speeches on the agenda will cover the cannabis industry from a myriad of angles, including the medical field, business, law and growers. For those interested in business and law, there will be additional workshops detailing how to manage the blossoming cannabis industry and what laws and regulations business owners should be aware of while their businesses grow.

Finally, to provide greater ROI to every guest, speaker and sponsor attending, the expo will include multiple networking events designed to foster new business relationships to capitalize on the fast-growing market. On the evenings of September 26 and 27, CWCBExpo will offer networking opportunities for guests to unwind while making useful connections. Attendees are also encouraged to get involved in the various workshops to make important connections.

Demand for CWCBExpo is sure to grow even further as the event draws closer. Attendees who purchase their tickets now will benefit from discounted pricing. To register for the upcoming Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in Los Angeles, visit: https://www.cwcbexpo.com/attend-registration-los-angeles/

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpos are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest financial, business, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

General Inquiries:

Leading Edge Expositions, LLC

Paramus, New Jersey

201.580.2050 Office

Media Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

editor@CannabisNewsWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.