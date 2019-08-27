Viiva Launches VERB's Interactive Video CRM to Drive Growth & Global Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that its customer, Viiva, a global company that designs bio-optimized nutritional products for health and wellness, unveiled its new mobile sales application and digital platform provided by VERB.



Viiva, a Utah-based company, designs nutritional products that transform the lives of individual users and families, using a direct-sales approach to reach new customers. The use of the Company's technology in the customized app is provided on a per-user subscription basis and offered to Viiva representatives to help drive sales growth and facilitate global expansion.

Justin Clegg, Viiva's VP of Product and Strategy, said, "VERB is a core component of our product vision and roadmap. The VERB platform gives our users the tools to connect, shop, and share authentic videos in a frictionless way. VERB is driving the Viiva technology experience to an entirely new level with superior innovation. Since implementing VERB mobile, we see unprecedented revenue growth and speed to market. Powerful software releases like VERB are critical to our tech stack as we expand into global markets."

McKinley Oswald, President of Global Sales for VERB, remarked, "We are excited to welcome Viiva to the VERB family. As our market-leading technology platform helps our customers succeed, their success continues to fuel our own."

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital tech-based marketing and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation customer relationship management (“CRM”), lead generation, and video marketing software applications. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway.

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information Please address media inquiries to: info@myverb.com 855.250.2300, extension 7 Please address investor inquiries to: investors@myverb.com 855.250.2300, extension 2



