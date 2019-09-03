Retiree Medical Trust™ Experts Join Premier ERISA Law Firm in New San Diego Office

The Wagner Law Group Shana Saichek Linda Stuessi

Shana Saichek and Linda Stuessi, outstanding attorneys specializing in Retiree Medical Trusts™, have joined The Wagner Law Group in its new San Diego office.

We are ecstatic that Shana and Linda, the nation’s foremost experts in Retiree Medical Trusts™, an area of the law that fits squarely within our firm's core practice areas, will be joining us.” — Marcia S. Wagner

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that Shana Saichek , and Linda Stuessi, outstanding attorneys specializing in Retiree Medical Trusts ™, have joined the firm as Of Counsel in the firm's new San Diego office. “We are ecstatic that Shana and Linda, recognized as the nation’s foremost experts in Retiree Medical Trusts™, an area of the law that fits squarely within our ERISA and employee benefits practice, will be joining us,” says Ms. Wagner.Shana Saichek developed the unique concept of the Retiree Medical Trust™ (“RMT”), designed to provide a lifetime stream of payments to retirees for their medical expenses and premiums. The RMT concept has been particularly valuable to public safety (e.g., police and fire) employers and unions, where – due to the physical demands of the job - the employees retire many years before they are eligible for Medicare coverage. The RMT provides them with non-taxable reimbursements for medical expenses during the gap between retirement and Medicare coverage, which also continue for their lifetime. To date, Ms. Saichek has helped to implement more than 30 tax-exempt trusts for funding such plans, in public and private sector industries.Ms. Saichek has been providing legal advice to employee benefit plan sponsors in the public and private sectors since 1980. She has extensive experience with a wide variety of health and welfare, pension and profit sharing, 401(k) plans and 457 plans, apprenticeship, prepaid legal, cafeteria, sick leave/salary conversion, and flexible spending account arrangements. Her firm has also helped implement several multiple employer health plans (MEWAs) for trade associations, giving small employers the advantages of large group pricing on their premiums.Linda Stuessi’s practice includes drafting all documents necessary for RMTs and MEWAs; as well as the preparation of IRS private letter ruling requests and Department of Labor Advisory Opinions. Ms. Stuessi serves as lead counsel to many RMTs and MEWAs.Retiree Medical Trusts™ are a cost-effective, flexible and highly tax-favored method to help employees save, during their active careers, for future retiree medical expenses. A Retiree Medical Trust™ program takes advantage of the power of collective financing to provide monthly reimbursement benefit payments, similar to an annuity. They are structured to enable financing with tax deductible employee and/or employer contributions.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 37 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2019. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



