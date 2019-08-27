Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size, Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market is valued approximately USD 6128.44 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.51% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cloud Electronic Design Automation market is a market of software tools generally used by the semiconductor industries for designing complex electronic systems. Cloud EDA tools allows the users to use it from any place and helping the company to design and develop highly complicated design circuits. Cloud EDA helps companies in designing and developing highly complicated large-scale circuits which can be used in industries such as aerospace, healthcare and automotive also it leads to reduction in design time, error and cost saving in the manufacturing of aerospace and defense equipment. The economies which are having industrialization at significant pace has can take advantage of Cloud EDA in reducing the extra cost involved in storage of big data and can also save huge amount of money which used to occur while following manual production stage. Over last decade, researchers have acclaimed that the process to place additional elements on the same small area has become difficult. So, to solve that issue, advanced elements and tool such as EDA are being placed on cloud which is expected to boost the market growth. However, there are various factors which are required to be considered such as cloud provider drivers, past attempts to use the cloud, tool licensing, information security. Such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Some market player included in this report are:

Cadence Design System

Mentor Graphics

Synopsys

Agilent

Agnisys

Aldec

Ansys

JEDA Technologies

MunEDA

Sigrity

Zuken

The regional analysis of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Electronic Design Automation tools among the manufacturing users in the region. Asia Pacific contributes a satisfactory growth in the Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market during the forecast period due to presence of semiconductor manufacturing companies in China, Japan, South Korea. European Region is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growing automotive industry in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

CAE (Computer- Aided Engineering)

SIP (semiconductor intellectual property)

IC Physical Design and Verification

Printed Circuit board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Modules

By Application:

Military/Defences

Aerospace

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

