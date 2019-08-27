Global Adhesives and Tapes Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Adhesives and Tapes Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Adhesives and Tapes Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Adhesives and Tapes Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Adhesive tape refers to any one of a variety of combinations of backing materials coated with an adhesive. Different backing materials and adhesives can be used depending on the intended use.

The active use of adhesives is becoming a rapidly growing trend in the industrial sector. The advantages of adhesive technology are clear: it is light, clean and above all safe.

Global Adhesives and Tapes market size will increase to 57500 Million US$ by 2025, from 42300 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesives and Tapes.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market structure along with detailed segmentation of the Adhesives and Tapes market. The report covers valuable insights which are derived through meticulous study of historical trends and patterns. Market drivers and restraints are studied deeply, which help to provide an all-encompassing view of the Adhesives and Tapes market. Detailed information regarding other key market dynamics and future projections are also a part of the report. While studying the Adhesives and Tapes market, macro and microeconomic trends have been taken into consideration. A complete assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments as well as market attractiveness of each segment help to gain actionable insights.

As a part of the report, key competencies of key players, and the strategies adopted by them are discussed at length. The geographical presence of each player, country-level analysis, revenue forecast for each segment market share of each player is also provided.

It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Adhesives and Tapes market.

The following Key manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

This research report categorizes the global Adhesives and Tapes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adhesives and Tapes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Adhesives and Tapes Breakdown Data by Type

Pressure Sensitive

Hot-melt

Light-cured

Others

Adhesives and Tapes Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Footwear

Construction

Furniture

Automotive

Electronics

Other

Adhesives and Tapes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Adhesives and Tapes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

A country-level analysis of the major regions which include United States, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) has also been provided in the region. Analysis has been provided with respect to the current market size and future perspective. The report follows the course of developments in the market, such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, strategic alliances, research and developments, and new product launches.

Key Stakeholders

Adhesives and Tapes Manufacturers

Adhesives and Tapes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Adhesives and Tapes Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

