Dunross Capital acquires 10th Multi Family Property in Georgia

Dunross Capital acquires the property known as Maple Walk, a well located 100 units in Decatur , GA, a fast growing sub market of Atlanta.

ATLANTA , GA, USA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release

Dunross Capital Inc, a NY based real estate acquisition firm, announced its 10th acquisition in the Georgia market. The property is located in Decatur, a fast growing sub market of Atlanta. Dunross currently owns 3 properties within 3 miles of this new acquisition.

“ We are excited to acquire the Maple Walk property which is in a great location only 1 mile from downtown Decatur and adjacent to both Covington Highway and Memorial Drive. Our plan is to immediately upgrade the property and the units to Class A levels, and install a new pool, club house, fitness center, and leasing office, as well as other amenities and of course high level upgraded units.” stated Michael Crow, CEO and Founder.

The plan is to rebrand the property as Park Estates and position it is as the best in class property in the area. Dunross Capital through its affiliate, Sureste Partners LP, self manages and supervises all construction. Dunross acquired the property for $ 7.0 million in an off market transaction with its own capital and a private equity firm as co-owners.

Maple Walk is located at 1150 Maple Walk Circle, Decatur, GA 30032

For information contact:

Michael Crow, CEO

Dunross Capital Inc.

55 Mineola Blvd, Ste 400

Mineola NY

www.dunrosscapital.com

917 471 2151 cell

917 338 5920 main



