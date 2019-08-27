CV Sciences, Inc Appoints Terri Funk Graham to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Graham Brings Extensive Fortune 1000 Experience Serving on Boards of Directors and in Senior Leadership Roles



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that Terri Funk Graham has been appointed to CV Sciences’ Board of Directors effective August 22, 2019.

“Terri brings extensive Fortune 1000 experience serving on Boards of Directors and in senior leadership roles – we are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “Terri’s remarkable leadership has driven stellar results and she will be invaluable to CV Sciences as we continue to expand the business and execute on our global growth strategy.”

Ms. Graham joins the Board of Directors with vast experience serving on the Board of Fortune 1000 companies. She is currently an Independent Board Director for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., a $5 billion specialty retailer of natural and organic food focusing on health and wellness, where she serves as the Chairperson of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and serves on the Compensation Committee. Ms. Graham is also an Independent Board Director for Lumber Liquidators Inc., a $1 billion specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, where she serves as the Chairperson of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee. She also served on the Hot Topic Inc. and 1-800 Contacts Inc. Boards before these companies were sold to private equity firms.

In addition to her extensive Board experience, Ms. Graham is a senior marketing executive change agent who directly influenced the success, image and growth of the $3 billion Jack in the Box brand for more than 20 years. As the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer for Jack in the Box for 10 years, she was a pioneer in innovative branding, product development, advertising and digital media. Acknowledged for her strategic thinking, financial acumen, courage and proven results, her strategic vision and business expertise enabled her to effectively reinvent the Jack brand multiple times with franchise partners and executive management. While at Jack in the Box, Ms. Graham delivered one of the most successful national advertising campaigns achieving 10 Effie Awards and several Belding’s and Clio Awards.

“I am honored to join CV Sciences’ Board of Directors and welcome the opportunity to play a role in taking this great company to the next level,” said Ms. Graham. “As a pioneer in the industry, CV Sciences is well-positioned in a high growth category with its superior PlusCBD™ Oil brand and a significant opportunity to expand their retail distribution and e-commerce presence. The Company has built a strong team and I look forward to being a part of CV Sciences’ future success.”

Ms. Graham received a B.S. in Business Marketing from San Diego State University and Master’s degree in Business Organization Management from the University of Phoenix.

