Carbon Black to Keynote Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s 2019 Information Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (CBLK), a leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, today announced that its Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Tom Kellermann, will keynote the Information Technology Conference, hosted by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) in Arlington, VA.



Carbon Black’s keynote presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The Information Technology Conference is directed at IT examiners and safety and soundness examiners with IT examination responsibility as identified by each agency. The audience will primarily be financial institution examiners from federal and state regulatory agencies along with a handful of guests from other federal agencies.

A prominent thought leader in cybersecurity and finance, Kellermann was previously the Deputy CISO for the World Bank Treasury. In 2008 Tom was appointed a commissioner on the Commission on Cyber Security for the 44th President of the United States, and in 2003 he co-authored the Book “Electronic Safety and Soundness: Securing Finance in a New Age.”

Kellermann’s report for Carbon Black in 2019, Modern Bank Heists: Cyberattacks & Lateral Movement in the Financial Sector , outlines how cyber defenders have seen a high level of innovation from cybercriminals in recent months. The research indicates that these criminals are increasingly leveraging new tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to maintain persistence and counter incident response efforts.

Among some of the key findings from that report:

67% of surveyed financial institutions reported an increase in cyberattacks over the past 12 months

32% of surveyed financial institutions encountered “island hopping”

79% of surveyed financial institutions said cybercriminals have become more sophisticated

26% of surveyed financial institutions reported they were targeted by DESTRUCTIVE ATTACKS over the past year. This figure represents a 160% increase over 2018 results suggesting the “bank heist” is evolving into a hostage situation

“Island hopping attacks come from a wide variety of vantage points, whether it’s through partner provisioned Virtual Desktop infrastructure (VDI) access, private network links and VPNs or by leveraging the compromise of partners to establish trust and perform trusted social engineering attacks,” Kellermann said.

Resources:

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leader in cloud endpoint protection dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The CB Predictive Security Cloud® (PSC) consolidates endpoint protection and IT operations into an endpoint protection platform (EPP) that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers’ behaviors, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,600 global customers, including approximately one-third of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company’s partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world’s leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black’s technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black and/or the CB Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.

Media Contact

Ryan Murphy

rmurphy@carbonblack.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.