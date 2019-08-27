Zappos and Fender Join Forces on First-Ever Workplace Health and Wellness Benefit, Harnessing the Healing Powers of Learning an Instrument

“Strum for the Sole” Program Offers Zappos Employees Digital Learning App Fender Play® and Fender Instruments in Jam Room on Corporate Campus to Promote Positive Wellbeing

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zappos.com – the customer service company known for its commitment to their core values and employee culture – and legendary music brand Fender today announced the launch of the “Strum for the Sole” program, a first-of-its-kind wellness benefit that promotes enhanced work-life balance through the power of music learning. As part of this relationship, all Zappos employees will have the opportunity to learn an instrument using Fender Play, the complete digital learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele, as a means to reduce stress, promote increased creativity, self-expression and confidence, among other benefits.



The “Strum for the Sole” program is available to all Zappos employees on an opt-in basis and includes access to Fender Play , a guided online learning program that gets beginners playing in minutes. Zappos has a dedicated Jam Room on its corporate campus where employees can go to relax during the work day. In support of employees taking their musical journey to the next level, or simply taking a break to de-stress, Fender is outfitting Zappos’ Jam Room exclusively with Fender instruments, amps and accessories, namely guitars and basses from its Player, Vintera and California Series. Zappos employees will also receive a discount on select gear and instruments on Fender.com, should they wish to purchase for at-home or personal use.

Everything that Zappos does as a company is influenced by the 10 Core Values which guide its vision for today and tomorrow. From being adventurous, passionate and creative to the pursuit of continued growth and learning, Zappos’ collaboration with Fender to develop the “Strum for the Sole” program was a no brainer. “This program is all about fostering creative energy and offering an alternative way to destress at home or in the office,” said Bhawna Provenzano, Director of Employee Benefits and Diversity at Zappos. “We believe that music could play a huge role in encouraging our employees to have a positive relationship with their mental, emotional, and overall health. It might be a little weird, but we know for sure it’ll be fun!”

While it may seem like an unlikely relationship between a storied guitar brand and a customer service company, this collaboration is deeply rooted in a mutual commitment to self-betterment and fun for all. In a study released in October 2018, Fender found 72 percent of respondents cited they picked up guitar for the first time to gain a life skill or as a means of self-betterment. In tandem with the research study, Fender consulted with award-winning neuroscientist, musician, record producer and author Daniel Levitin, who is best known for his New York Times best-selling book This is Your Brain on Music, to dig into the physical, mental and emotional benefits of playing an instrument. In his research, Levitin found people experience obvious emotional benefits, such as increased creativity and self-expression, but also cited less obvious benefits like increased patience, confidence in self and skills, work ethic and persistence over time. Beyond the emotional component, playing an instrument also has proven physical benefits, including enhanced hand-eye coordination, a boost to the immune system and enhanced brain development, especially in youth and older players.

“When we created Fender Play, our goal was to make learning an instrument as easy to grasp and effective as possible,” said Mary Keenan, Fender Play Director of Product. “Two years later, we’re proud to have developed a product that people can use to positively impact their everyday life in a myriad of ways spanning physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Our ability to share the power of playing with more people is what drives us every day.”

Zappos and Fender’s relationship is just getting started. While the program kicks-off today, both companies are eager to measure the results gleaned from this relationship and determine how playing an instrument positively impacts Zappos’ employees over the next twelve months. For photos of the jam room here.

