University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education Collaborates with WeWork’s Flatiron School to Bring Real-World Software Development Experience to Students

/EIN News/ -- Accelerated format as well as individual online courses available beginning October 7.

Students of the 10-month online for credit program receive a free 12-month WeWork hot desk membership.

Tailored course options empower working professionals to obtain the skills necessary to accelerate their career.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer and I.T. professions are projected to grow 13 percent through 2026, adding 557,100 new jobs in fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, and programming, according to the Department of Labor. To help prepare the workforce for high-tech jobs, the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) and Flatiron School are collaborating to offer a new web development program to students. Combining fundamental theory and practical programming skills, this program will help students learn everything from database modeling to the concepts of object-oriented programming. Enrollment is now open, and classes start on October 7.

“Our mission at UCI is to provide the best technical professional development courses available online,” said Stephane Muller, Business & Technology Programs Director at University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education. “We’re delighted to partner with Flatiron School to achieve our aligned goal of inspiring students to learn new technical coding skills that will shape their future and open up new opportunities for them to fulfill career goals.”

Interested Students Can Choose From Two Different Formats:

UCI DCE and Flatiron School will offer people the ability to learn in-demand programming skills either through a new accelerated web development online program, or by enrolling in individual 10-week classes. This program will provide a deep dive into programming languages such as JavaScript and Ruby, with experience in both back-end and front-end programming, among other project-based learning experiences. Professionals of all backgrounds and programming ability are encouraged to apply.

The Web Development Accelerated Program teaches the programming skills needed to become a Web Developer in just 10 months. Those who enroll in this program will receive a 12-month WeWork hot desk membership, which provides online students access to a global campus of learners and tech professionals. Graduates of this program will also be eligible to receive a certificate from DCE consisting of 17 units of credit.

Additionally, people who enroll in this program will have access to Flatiron School’s dedicated career services team, which has a strong track record of results for placing graduates in tech jobs at leading companies. According to Flatiron School’s most recent Jobs Report for graduates from Flatiron School’s online software engineering program, offered through Flatiron School’s proprietary online platform, 94 percent of job-seeking students accepted full-time salaried roles, paid apprenticeships, and part-time roles.

Individual 10-week classes are available to students who are unable to commit to the full 10-month program. This option offers students the ability to pick and choose classes that fit their personal interests and goals; allowing them to test out if a career in coding is the right fit for them and whether or not they'd want to go deeper into learning specific programming languages. Delivered over 10 weeks each online, these credit-bearing classes will offer live virtual office hours and technical support at predetermined times.

Labs are taught using test-driven development, allowing students to gain real-world programming experience. No prior coding experience is required; however, each course has its own set of suggested prerequisites that students are recommended to take prior to enrolling in the more advanced courses. Applications are now being accepted for the Web Development Accelerated Program and for the individual 10-week classes, which all begin on October 7. Individuals interested in learning more about the program should visit flatironschool.ce.uci.edu .

About UCI Division of Continuing Education

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year – fulfilling the school’s 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit ce.uci.edu .

About the University of California, Irvine

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. Located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities, it’s Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy.

MEDIA CONTACT: Vivian Slater

(714) 573-0899 x 235

vivian@echomediateam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.