North Springs Psychiatry Hosts Open House to Debut Newly Offered FDA-Cleared Helmet to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Springs Psychiatry a full-service psychiatric clinic serving Colorado Springs with advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that it will host an open house on Sept. 12. The event will feature a chance for the public to meet the staff at North Springs Psychiatry and receive a demonstration of BrainsWay ’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

“We aim to provide a comfortable, caring and personalized approach to psychiatry,” said Amanda Batterbee, owner and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner PMHNP-BC at North Springs Psychiatry. “We’re excited to open our doors to the patients and doctors in our community, so that they can learn firsthand about the life-changing treatment that we now offer for those suffering from MDD and OCD. We welcome anyone who is interested in learning more about Deep TMS treatments to attend.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to targeted deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ MDD and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both noninvasive and medication-free and patients quickly return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay received FDA clearance for Deep TMS targeting OCD in 2018, and is the first noninvasive medical device approved to treat OCD.

North Springs Psychiatry provides Deep TMS treatment, therapy services, psychiatric and diagnostic evaluation, genetic testing and more. The clinic prides itself on educating and empowering its patients, all within a relaxed environment.

The open house will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Springs Psychiatry, 7660 Goddard St., #130, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80920. For more information, call (719) 639-2486 or visit the link found here to RSVP.

About North Springs Psychiatry and TMS Center

North Springs Psychiatry provides the highest quality care possible, without compromise. We have worked hard to create a soothing, upscale and safe environment for our clients. Our team is a dedicated and caring group of professionals that strive to establish an open-minded professional relationship.

Amanda Batterbee, PMHNP-BC has been a leader and innovator in the psychiatric community since she started her practice five years ago. The practice has grown due to her commitment to her patients and implementing the most advanced evidence-based treatment tools. Amanda was the first in the area to use genetic testing to determine medication efficacy in order to eliminate the trial period of a new medication. Amanda’s success comes from her sincere desire to help her patients live a life without the limitations of mental illness.

About BrainsWay:

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

BrainsWay Media Contact:

Vanessa Donohue

Brainsway@antennagroup.com

(201) 465-8036



