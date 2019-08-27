GlobalTranz Named One of “10 Best Logistics Tech Solutions Providers” by Insights Success

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers today announced that the company has been named one of “10 Best Logistics Tech Solutions Providers” by Insights Success.



GlobalTranz was selected due to the company’s unique combination of technology leadership, innovative solutions, analytical capability, and customer service. Additionally, their Managed Transportation Services (MTS), which enable customers to utilize GlobalTranz’s experts as an extension of their supply chain team, inspired judges to rank the company among the best of the best.

Insights Success is a leading business magazine focusing specifically on emerging and established companies, their innovative business practices, and tactics for delivering effective and collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. The “10 Best” awards evaluate logistics companies across the industry.

“Our sustained organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and the continued release of new technology products will allow us to continue to outpace many of our competitors in customer expansion, financial growth and advanced technology leadership in 2019,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “These are exciting times for GlobalTranz.”

Ranked the 8 th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

