MKS Instruments Wins “Leading New Product” Award for its ESI® HDI Via Drilling System

Printed Circuit Design & Fab magazine recognizes the ESI Geode™ system’s innovation as “Best New Product” for HDI PCB manufacturing and IC packaging

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that its recently launched ESI® Geode system for HDI PCB manufacturing has been awarded Printed Circuit Design & Fab magazine’s “Best New Product” for Via Drilling Equipment introduced over the past 12 months. The Geode system was selected by an independent panel of practicing industry engineers. Their selection was based on a broad group of criteria, which included such factors as design, performance, creativity and innovation, and speed/throughput.

“We are pleased to see that the innovations delivered in the ESI Geode system are being recognized by the industry”, said John Williams, Vice President of Marketing, ESI Products. “The system leverages our decades of experience in laser optics and laser-material interaction. With its high-powered CO 2 laser and higher throughput in a smaller, lighter package, Geode delivers the placement accuracy and dimensional control required by PCB manufacturers—especially those working with high-frequency, impedance-sensitive 5G designs.”

The Geode system uses a powerful 9.4µs pulsed CO 2 laser, emitting infrared radiation ideally suited for rigid PCB materials, and is the first CO 2 laser via drilling system to incorporate advanced beam control and beam steering technologies. The proprietary ESI HyperSonix™ technology shapes laser pulses to improve throughput and via quality. AcceleDrill™ distributes pulse energy to improve throughput and via metrics while also permitting multiple via sizes in a single recipe. VDI (via density compensation) controls local heating to minimize heat affected zones and improve accuracy, throughput and diameter stability. The absence of moving parts in the optical system further enhances accuracy and reliability. An overall design that facilitates fast, easy service, reduces downtime and minimizes maintenance costs.

Geode systems are available immediately, either directly through MKS or through MKS channel partners world-wide. For more information please visit https://www.esi.com/products/pcb-processing/high-density-interconnect/geode/

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control and optics. We also provide services related to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life & health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

About the ESI Brand

ESI is a brand within the MKS Instruments Equipment & Solutions Division. The ESI portfolio consists of laser-based micro manufacturing systems and component test systems that are used worldwide by manufacturers in the electronics industry to process the materials and components that are an integral part of the electronic devices and systems in use today. Leveraging over 40 years of laser-material interaction expertise and applied laser technology, ESI solutions enable customers to optimize production by providing more control, greater application flexibility and more precise processing of a wide range of materials. The result is higher production quality, increased throughput and higher back-end yields at a lower total cost-of-ownership. Additional information can be found at www.esi.com.

