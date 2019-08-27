Casper, Wyoming: One of the West’s Easiest Fall Getaways

/EIN News/ --

When the weather begins to cool down, the leaves start to change colors and you can smell the crispness in the morning air, that means it's one of the most wonderful seasons of all: fall. Fall in Casper, Wyoming has so much fun to offer from fishing and hiking to historic trail rides and walking through time along the Oregon Trail. The autumn weather also awakens corn mazes, pumpkin patches and ghost stories from the past.

Whether you desire to cuddle up inside some of Casper’s finest restaurants or take a scenic drive up Casper Mountain to admire the colorful foliage, there is no shortage of fall activities for you and your family to enjoy in central Wyoming.

As summer comes to a close, there’s plenty of time to plan your fall getaway to Casper with six must-do experiences to make the most of autumn in Wyoming.

1. Take a Hike



Throw on hiking boots, your flannel shirt and jeans and hit some of Casper’s finest trails. A short drive from downtown, Casper Mountain is home to some of the most scenic trails in Wyoming. If you’re looking for a good day hike, set out on the Bridle Trail at Rotary Park. Nearly 5 miles long, its rocky rugged terrain usually takes 3 hours to complete and offers gorgeous views of the city below. If you’d rather have a shorter hike, take a walk down Braille Trail, a looped dirt trail about a half-mile long. For longer day or overnight hikes, visit Casper Mountain Trails Center, a starting point for nearly 26 miles of groomed trails running in all directions.



2. Fish Casper

When the weather starts cooling down, it’s the perfect time to cast a line on Wyoming’s blue-ribbon waters. Casper is home to some of the best fishing in the country, including the North Platte River. During fall, one of the best places to fish is the Miracle Mile, a 5.5-mile stretch on the North Platte River 30 miles southwest of Casper. Along this route the river has nearly 4,000 fish per mile, giving everyone a great chance to snag their trophy trout.

If you’d rather do some lake fishing, Casper has two reservoirs within a half-hour filled with walleye, trout and carp. Alcova Reservoir is known to support more walleye and trout per square acre than just about any other waterway in Wyoming. Just 10 miles southwest of Alcova lies Pathfinder Reservoir, which is home to massive colossal walleye. And while Pathfinder is busy during the summer season, fall provides a great chance to avoid the hustle and bustle.



3. Taste Local Flavors

Home to 192 restaurants, Casper is a perfect place to taste Wyoming. Whether you’re hankering for steak, pizza, BBQ, Italian or Mexican, you can find it here. Taste local flavors by catching Casper’s Fall Festival September 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., where the festival will be serving some of the city's finest brews and food. Additional festival highlights: pumpkin bowling, train rides and live music by Bret Andrew.



4. Take a Drive

With little to no traffic and wide-open spaces in every direction, one of the best ways to see this part of Wyoming is with the windows down and a breeze in your face. Whether you choose to drive through historic downtown Casper or immerse yourself in Casper Mountain’s charming fall foliage, a scenic drive is as relaxing and pleasant as you can hope. On your drive, be sure to stop at Lookout Point on the way up the mountain, take in the view and maybe even snap a selfie.



5. Giddy Up on a Wagon Ride

Casper was one of the main routes the pioneers took in the 1800s while traveling West and today’s travelers can go back in time on a horseback trail ride or wagon trek with Historic Trails West. The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is also a great way to visit the past, with hands-on exhibits that provide visitors with an overview of the area, including displays on American Indian history, the Oregon Trail, Mormon Trail and Pony Express. You can also walk your way through history by visiting the Cottonwood Creek Dino Trail, a 30-minute drive from Casper, that features some incredible dinosaur fossils on display in their natural setting.



6. Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Picking

‘Tis the season for extravagant pumpkins and corn mazes. The Green Acres Corn Maze is a great place to take your family on a pumpkin hunt or maze trek. Rounding out the maze are a corn cannon and wagon ride.

Plan your trip to the West’s easiest fall getaway destination at www.VisitCasper.com.



About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.VisitCasper.com.

Editor’s Note: For more Casper story ideas or images, contact us at Media@VisitCasper.com.

