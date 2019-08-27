Greenlane Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Partnership for Bouquet Full Spectrum CBD Oil Products

Greenlane Continues to Expand Portfolio of Premium CBD Brands

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced a partnership with Bouquet for exclusive U.S. distribution of its full spectrum CBD oil products, including tinctures and capsules offering a variety of strengths.



Founded by Philadelphia investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Max Tuttleman, Bouquet provides premium quality hemp oil products sourced from state-of-the-art facilities. Bouquet CBD products are rigorously tested for purity by independent third party laboratories. Bouquet’s focus is to bring consistent high quality products to the hemp market.

Greenlane will leverage its expansive North American distribution network of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops, to make Bouquet’s CBD products available to consumers across the U.S.

“Bouquet is an up-and-coming CBD brand with significant growth potential due to their science-based approach and focus on product quality,” said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. “We pride ourselves on identifying promising and innovative brands such as Bouquet and partnering with them to launch and grow their business. We are pleased to enter into this exclusive distribution partnership with Bouquet and look forward to broadening awareness and availability of their premium CBD products.”

Greenlane is well positioned as a CBD category captain, building a portfolio of the most respected brands in the sector through exclusive distribution agreements. Over the past several months, Greenlane has signed exclusive distribution agreements to build a portfolio of the best existing and new CBD offerings, including exclusive deals with Bloom Farms, Cookies, Select, Mary’s Nutritionals, Slang – and now with Bouquet. The pace of these particular partnerships illustrate that Greenlane continues to be the partner of choice for cannabis brands that seek to build global brands with hemp-derived CBD products.

“Bouquet is committed to bringing more science and understanding to the CBD industry and our partnership with Greenlane is a key step in helping us deliver on that mission,” said Max Tuttleman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bouquet. “With an emphasis on the science behind our formulations, we pride ourselves on making it easy for our customers to understand the chemistry behind the product, and empower them to make an informed decision when purchasing CBD products. We are excited to accelerate the Bouquet brand and significantly increase our national retail footprint and consumer reach through our partnership with Greenlane.”

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinski, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Media Contact:

Cory Ziskind

ICR

646-277-1232

greenlane@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

ICR

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com



