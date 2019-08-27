Tactile Medical to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September and October

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York Hotel in New York, NY.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 10 at 5:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.

Management will present on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com . Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following each conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Investor Inquiries: Mike Piccinino, CFA Managing Director Westwicke Partners 443-213-0500 investorrelations@tactilemedical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.