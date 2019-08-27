Wearable Medical Devices: Global Market Analysis & Forecast 2015-2027 - Increasing Online Presence of Vendors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing the online presence of vendors, the emergence of innovative wearable medical devices and growing awareness and preference for home healthcare.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.



The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Online Presence of Vendors

3.1.2 Emergence of Innovative Wearable Medical Devices

3.1.3 Growing Awareness & Preference for Home Healthcare

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type

4.1 Fitness Trackers

4.2 Smart Clothing

4.3 Activity Monitors

4.4 Sports Trackers

4.5 Patches

4.6 Smart Watches



5 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Device Type

5.1 Therapeutic Devices

5.1.1 Insulin Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.1 Insulin Pumps

5.1.1.2 Other Insulin Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 Pain Management Devices

5.1.2.1 Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.2.2 Other Pain Management Devices

5.1.3 Rehabilitation Devices

5.1.3.1 Sensing Devices

5.1.3.2 Ultrasound Platform

5.1.3.3 Accelerometers

5.1.3.4 Other Rehabilitation Devices

5.1.4 Respiratory Therapy Devices

5.1.4.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

5.1.4.2 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

5.1.4.3 Ventilators

5.1.4.4 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

5.1.4.5 Other Respiratory Therapy Devices

5.2 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

5.2.1 Glucose Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

5.2.2 Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

5.2.2.1 Wearable Fetal Monitors

5.2.2.2 Infant Motion Sensing Monitors

5.2.2.3 Wearable Prenatal Audio Belts

5.2.2.4 Fetal Visualization Devices

5.2.3 Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

5.2.3.1 Pulse Oximeters

5.2.3.2 Activity Monitors

5.2.3.3 Spirometers

5.2.3.4 Heart Rate Monitors

5.2.3.5 Blood Pressure Monitors

5.2.3.6 Electrocardiographs

5.2.3.7 Other Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

5.2.4 Sleep Monitoring Devices

5.2.4.1 Wrist Actigraphs

5.2.4.2 Sleep Trackers

5.2.4.3 Polysomnographs

5.2.4.4 Other Sleep Monitoring Devices

5.2.5 Neuromonitoring Devices

5.2.5.1 Electromyographs

5.2.5.2 Electroencephalographs

5.2.5.3 Other Neuromonitoring Devices



6 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application Site

6.1 Strap/Clip/Bracelet

6.2 Wrist Worn

6.3 Handheld

6.4 Ear Wear

6.5 Shoe Sensors

6.6 Headband

6.7 Other Application Sites



7 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Hypermarkets

7.2 Pharmacies

7.3 Online Channel



8 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2 Remote Patient Monitoring

8.3 Sports & Fitness

8.4 Home Healthcare



9 Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Apple Inc.

11.2 FitBit

11.3 Activeinsights

11.4 Drgerwerk

11.5 Garmin

11.6 Adidas AG

11.7 Jawbone

11.8 Lifewatch

11.9 Misfit

11.10 Xiaomi

11.11 Nike Inc.

11.12 Nokia Technologies

11.13 Omron

11.14 Philips

11.15 Polar Electro

11.16 Qualcomm Inc.

11.17 Samsung

11.18 Sotera Wireless

11.19 VitalConnect

11.20 Monica Healthcare



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjazdd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.