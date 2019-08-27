Integra Global Solutions announces partnership with intelligent automation leader, Thoughtonomy (a Blueprism company), to help companies accelerate digital transformation.

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Global Solutions, a company specialized in robotic process implementation, business processes, business transformation, and performance enhancement for clients across several countries, partners with Thoughtonomy, the leading SaaS intelligent robotic process automation platform.



Through this partnership, Integra plans to offer robust intelligent automation solutions to its clients. Some of the initial areas the Integra will focus on will be accounting, finance and healthcare. Integra’s clients in USA, Canada, UK, Australia will benefit from this service. They also plan to offer these services to companies in Europe, Middle East and Asia. The solutions that will be offered will go beyond basic RPA including advanced OCR, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cognitive data processing and natural language processing.

Integra constantly looks for ways to transform processes to benefit our clients. We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Thoughtonomy to deliver advanced intelligent robotic process automation solutions to our clients. Their market leading Thoughtonomy Virtual Workforce software platform is unique in providing a ready to use, pre-integrated SaaS solution that speeds up time to value and can scale rapidly. It will be a crucial asset in delivering continuous value to our clients, said Ganesh Ranganathan, President and CEO of Integra Global Solutions.

About Thoughtonomy (Blueprism company)

Thoughtonomy, a Blue Prism company, delivers artificial intelligence (AI) driven intelligent automation platform that enables organizations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. A leading provider of intelligent, cloud-based automation, the company’s award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) platform gives companies access to a pool of cloud based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency. Thoughtonomy has grown at a rapid rate since being founded in 2013, with more than 200 customers using its platform in 29 countries spread across four continents. In 2019, Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy, to add the SaaS offering into its wider Connected-RPA portfolio. Visit www.thoughtonomy.com to learn more.

About Integra Global Solutions

Integra Global Solutions is a leading business process solutions provider with over 1400 employees serving clients across several countries. Integra specializes in intelligent robotic process automation (RPA) to help organizations reduce costs, increase productivity, gain accuracy and get consistent results. Integra is headquartered in Pittsburgh with branches in London, Toronto, India and Philippines. For more information visit https://globalintegra.com/robotic-process-automation-services.html or call 412-267-1529

