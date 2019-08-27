Integrated Cannabis Enters into Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Nabis, One of California’s Largest Type 11 Cannabis Distributors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ganja Gold, has entered into a state-wide exclusive distribution partnership with Nabis, one of California’s largest Type 11 Cannabis Distributors, for all Ganja Gold products including their most popular infused pre-roll line Tarantula.



Ganja Gold is the industry leader in providing top grade cannabis products that are crafted for those who seek a top-shelf experience. The secret to their success can be summed up in one word, quality. Ganja Gold’s entire line uses the absolute best materials and each item is personally inspected, smelled, and sampled, while also meticulously tested by one of the top regarded labs in the world. The collection will enter into retail through Nabis’ distribution services.

“We are thrilled to be in this relationship with Nabis. Nabis has proven to be a reliable and innovative partner in our industry,” said Seth Wiles, President and Director of Integrated Cannabis. “We look forward to all of our products, especially our line of Tarantula pre-rolls, continuing to be the most highly sought after infused pre-roll on the market. Partnering with the most efficient distribution company in California will further help us attain scalability within our market.

“We are excited to grow our relationship with Ganja Gold and further expand their ability to meet consumer demand with our distribution network and services,” said Jun. S Lee, President of Nabis. “Their attention to the details and highly-automated manufacturing capabilities are values that align with Nabis’ own focus of providing the highest possible quality products to our customers.”

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula™, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

For more information about Ganja Gold, visit their website at www.ganjagold.com

About Nabis



Nabis is a leading, independent cannabis distributor based in California with a software front-end and infrastructural backend. The tech-driven company provides a lightning-fast distribution network for the fulfillment, storage, and sales of wholesale cannabis products for over 70 major brands including Canndescent, Henry’s Original, STIIIZY, Bloom, and THC Design to retailers across the state from small delivery businesses to major dispensary chains. Founded on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain in 2017, Nabis offers transparency and efficiency for partners through their unique software portal that seamlessly automates every aspect of cannabis distribution.

For more information, visit their website at www.nabis.com .

About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is comprised of dedicated scientists and product engineers who are passionate about health and creating health and lifestyle products utilizing advanced delivery systems and formulations.

