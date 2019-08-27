Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Clarity is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

/EIN News/ -- Madison, CT, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, today announced that their API Servers, Web Servers, Thread Servers, SFTP Servers, Database Servers, UAT Server, Mail Assurance, Document Handling, and all Clarity Software Solutions locations have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s API Servers, Web Servers, Thread Servers, SFTP Servers, Database Servers, UAT Server, Mail Assurance, Document Handling, and all Clarity Software Solutions locations have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Clarity in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Clarity is committed to the protection of the PHI/PII we handle as a part of our everyday business,” said Dan Schlaff, Chief Compliance and Security Officer, Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. “Achieving HITRUST CSF certification illustrates our dedication to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT. We’re proud to be a part of the exclusive group that has achieved this certification and provide an added level of confidence to our clients.”

“HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Clarity is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit clarityssi.com .

