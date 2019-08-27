Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology

/EIN News/ -- ELK GROVE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, was recently designated a “Preferred Partner” of the Collision Advice Legacy Group Cooperative.



Only a handful of vendors have earned the “Preferred Partner” designation from Collision Advice Legacy Group Cooperative. The honor is reserved for vendors that meet or exceed standards of excellence for collision shops’ repair needs, as determined by the Board of Directors of the Collision Advice Legacy Group.

The Collision Advice Legacy Group was founded by the members of Axalta Coating Systems Business Council groups that are facilitated by Mike Anderson

The Collision Advice Legacy Group works with Axalta’s customers to elevate the performance and profitability of its members. In Business Council settings, members examine shops’ financials, explore the latest collision industry trends and receive education on how to perform safe and proper repairs. The Legacy Group also works to leverage the buying power of its members on select products and services.

Mike Anderson, President of Collision Advice, serves as the Chairman of the Collision Advice Legacy Group and as the facilitator of the Business Councils. Anderson is a top-ranked presenter and a highly-respected industry expert, consultant, and instructor. He’s the former owner of Wagonwork Collision Centers in Alexandria, Va. and is an Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM). Anderson has served on many advisory boards and committees including the ASE Test Review Committee and as Director of ASA (Automotive Service Association) Operations Committee, among others.

According to Anderson, the importance of researching OEM repair procedures is one of the most critical aspects of collision repair. Without the information on how to repair a vehicle safely and properly, we are putting customers and ourselves at risk.

“ALLDATA was selected as a ‘Preferred Partner’ by the members of the Collision Advice Legacy Group not only for its leadership position in the automotive industry’s repair information sector, but also for the technical innovation of its products and services, including the award-winning ALLDATA Collision Advantage,” Anderson said.

ALLDATA Collision Advantage combines ALLDATA Collision® with Estimate Integration and works with all three major estimating systems. It analyzes estimates in seconds to ensure that they’re OEM-compliant, giving shops the precise information they need to repair vehicles accurately and safely, according to manufacturer specifications. It also provides the documentation to get reimbursed for repairs required by manufacturers. The program delivers, all on one screen:

OEM Alerts

Access to OEM Procedures

Vital Repairs

Manufacturer Positioning Statements

“We’re very pleased to be recognized by Collision Advice as a ‘Preferred Product’ provider,” said Satwinder Mangat, President of ALLDATA. “Mike Anderson is one of the industry’s most respected experts and has been a close ally of ALLDATA for many years. While the majority of his members are already ALLDATA customers, we look forward to welcoming new Collision Advice members to ALLDATA with special discounts on products and services.”

Collision Advice members can learn more about their exclusive ALLDATA discount by calling 888-812-9155 or visiting alldata.com/collisionadvice .

About ALLDATA

ALLDATA® is the industry’s #1 choice for unedited OEM automotive repair and collision information. More than 400,000 technicians rely on ALLDATA for OEM-accurate mechanical and collision repair information, shop management software, and training. Founded in 1986, ALLDATA is headquartered in Elk Grove, Calif. The company was purchased in 1996 by AutoZone.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of May 4, 2019, the Company had 5,686 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, 576 stores in Mexico and 25 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,287.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

ALLDATA Media Contact: Sheryl Bussard 916.478.3105 sheryl.bussard@alldata.com AutoZone Contact Information: Media: David McKinney at 901.495.7951 David.McKinney@autozone.com Financial: Brian Campbell at 901.495.7005 brian.campbell@autozone.com

