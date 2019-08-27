Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size Study, By Product, By Application and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic tiles are mainly made of clay, sand and other similar materials that are moulded into desired dimensions and baked in a kiln at high temperatures. These tiles are manufactured mainly using the conventional tunnel manufacturing process or single fast firing method. While most ceramic tiles are glazed, these are also available in non-glazed options. Ceramic tiles are available in a myriad range of colours and patterns and are among the most preferred tiling options worldwide.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3103616-global-ceramic-tiles-market-size-study-by-product

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Mohawk Industries, Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Porcelanosa Grupo, Siam Cement Group, Lamosa Grupo, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Crossville Inc.

These tiles are extremely durable and literally impervious to moisture, making them the ideal choice for installation in damp areas. Moreover, specially manufactured ceramic tiles with abrasive glaze are virtually slip resistant. Ceramic tiles offer high resistance to tread wear and are often installed in high traffic areas. These also have unmatched colour performance, significantly decreasing the need for frequent replacing. Their virtually impervious nature makes them easy to clean and maintain. Ceramic tiles are highly resistant to heat and dissipate heat quickly. However, these tiles are more prone to cracking. While ceramic tiles are widely used for flooring, due to their superior qualities and aesthetic appeal, they are also being used as wall tiling. Ceramic tiles are extensively used in commercial spaces such as malls, offices and showrooms as they greatly enhance aesthetic value and are relatively easy to install and maintain, while providing superior coverage.

Segmentation

For a macro- and micro-level analysis of the ceramic tiles market, it has been segmented on the basis of the following:

Product:

Floor Tile

Wall tiles

Others

Application:

Commercial

Residential

The residential segment is the largest revenue contributor towards the global ceramic tiles market, a trend that is expected to continue through the foreseeable future. Increasing discretionary income and inclination of consumers towards maintaining aesthetic appeal of homes is a key factor driving market growth.

Rampant urbanization in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and mega infrastructure projects underway and planned in the near future in China and India creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the ceramic tiles market. As per the Indian Council of Ceramic Tiles and Sanitaryware, the Indian ceramic tiles market is touted to maintain a staggering annual growth of 15%, despite the global economic slowdown. Ceramic tiles are considered to have the lowest environmental impact among all conventional flooring options, further fuelling their adoption across sectors. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly inclined towards replacing aging marble, granite and other similar floorings with cheaper and more durable ceramic tiles. Major players in the market are focused towards differentiating their product offerings by integrating new technologies to enhance quality and features of ceramic tiles. For instance, China Ceramics recently announced the development of a new type of ceramic tile for exterior walls, meant to significantly lower indoor temperature.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3103616-global-ceramic-tiles-market-size-study-by-product



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.