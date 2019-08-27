Philippines Power Rental Market: Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 6.1% During 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Power Rental Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Power Rating, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Under the government's 'Build, Build, Build' program, Philippines is set to experience healthy growth in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors over the coming years. Further, growing infrastructure spending across the country would develop several new opportunities in the commercial and industrial domains for the application of power rental solutions in the Philippines during the forecast period.



According to this research, the Philippines Power Rental Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024.

This report thoroughly covers the market by power ratings, types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The utility sector occupied major revenue in the total Philippines power rental market share owing to the larger need for power backup during grid maintenance process or as a direct power solution across the areas that are poorly connected to the grid. Further, with several upcoming projects approved by the government in the utility segment, the Philippines power rental market forecast revenues are expected to surge in the coming years.



Growing construction activities on account of several infrastructure development plans as well as increasing investment to back such undertakings in the country are expected to spur the growth of the construction sector and would significantly increase the demand for power rental solutions in the Philippines.

Market Segmentation



By Power Rating

Up to 100 KVA

100.1 KVA-350 KVA

350.1 KVA-850 KVA

850.1 KVA-1000 KVA

Above 1000 KVA

By Applications

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Quarrying and Mining

Events

Others (Hospitality, Retail, Hospital, Educational Institutes, Commercial)

By Regions

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Philippines Power Rental Market Overview

3.1 Philippines Country Indicators

3.2 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

3.3 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Power Rating, 2017 & 2024F

3.4 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

3.5 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

3.6 Philippines Power Rental Market TAM Analysis

3.7 Philippines Power Rental Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2017

3.8 Philippines Power Rental Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2017



4. Philippines Power Rental Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Philippines Power Rental Market Trends



6. Philippines Power Rental Market Distribution Channel Analysis



7. Philippines Power Rental Market Overview, By Power Rating

7.1 Philippines Up to 100 kVA Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.2 Philippines 100.1 kVA-350 kVA Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.3 Philippines 350.1 kVA-850 kVA Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.4 Philippines 850.1 kVA-1000 kVA Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.5 Philippines Above 1000 kVA Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



8. Philippines Power Rental Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Philippines Power Utility Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2 Philippines Oil & Gas Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3 Philippines Construction Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.4 Philippines Manufacturing Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.5 Philippines Events Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.6 Philippines Agriculture Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.7 Philippines Quarrying & Mining Utility Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.8 Philippines Others Application Power Rental Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



9. Philippines Power Rental Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Luzon Region, 2014-2024F

9.2 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Visayas Region, 2014-2024F

9.3 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenues, By Mindanao Region, 2014-2024F



10. Philippines Power Rental Market Outlook, By Identification of Potential Cities

10.1 Philippines Power Rental Market Key Potential Regions

10.2 Philippines Power Rental Market Key Potential Cities

10.3 Philippines Power Rental Market Key Potential Regions Overview



11. Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Philippines Government Spending Outlook

11.2 Philippines Industrial Sector Overview

11.3 Philippines Power Rental Market Key Potential Regions Overview



12. Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Philippines Power Rental Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating, 2024F

12.2 Philippines Power Rental Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2024F

12.3 Philippines Power Rental Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2024F



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Philippines Power Rental Market Revenue Share, By Brands, 2017

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking, Rental Gensets, By Power Rating



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Aggreko PLC

14.2 Hastings Motor Corp.

14.3 Atlas Copco (Philippines) Inc.

14.4 Monark Equipment Corporation

14.5 Alta Maxpower Co. Inc.

14.6 Jgentech Enterprises

14.7 Guzent Inc.

14.8 United Power & Resources Pte. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bkcwk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

