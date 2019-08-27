South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1% During 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Diesel Genset Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By KVA Rating, By Applications, By Country and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Expansion of infrastructure, establishment of new industries, strong economic growth as well as changing business environment in the South-East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, etc. would foster the demand for diesel gensets over the next six years. In addition, increasing foreign investment for the development of commercial and public infrastructures in South-East Asia region would also contribute to the rise in sales of diesel gensets during 2018-2024.

According to this research, South-East Asia Diesel Genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2024.



This report comprehensively covers the South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market by kVA Ratings, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Commercial and manufacturing sectors accounted for major revenue share in the overall diesel genset market. Diesel gensets are in high demand among end users as a reliable source of standby power during power outages. Additionally, growing FDI in the commercial sector in several South East Asian countries would lead to substantial growth in the social infrastructure segment of these nations, which would result in an increase in demand for diesel gensets in certain key applications such as offices, educational buildings and healthcare during the forecast period.

Amongst all South-East Asian countries, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam are expected to register highest market revenue share during the forecast period. Poor grid infrastructure and fluctuating electricity supply would also spur the market for diesel gensets in these countries. Some of the key companies in the South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market include - Caterpillar, Cummins, Denyo, Huutoan, Komatsu, Kohler, Mitsubishi, Yanmar, and MTU.



Markets Covered

By kVA Ratings

5 - 75 kVA

75.1 - 375 kVA

375.1 - 750 kVA

750.1 - 1,000 kVA

Above 1,000 kVA

By Applications

Residential

Hospitality

Commercial

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas and Power Utilities

Infrastructure & Transportation

Others (Construction, BFSI, Education, etc)

By Countries

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Philippines

Myanmar

Cambodia

Others (Laos, Brunei, Timor-Leste)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Volume (2014-2024F)

3.3 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume Share, By kVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

3.4 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Revenue and Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

3.5 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Revenue and Volume Share, By Countries (2017 & 2024F)

3.6 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.7 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Drivers

4.3 South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Restraints

5. South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Trend

6. Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)

6.1 Indonesia Country Indicators

6.2 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

6.3 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Volume (2014-2024F)

6.4 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

6.4.1 Indonesia 5-75 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.4.2 Indonesia 75.1-375 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.4.3 Indonesia 375.1-750 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.4.4 Indonesia 750.1-1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.4.5 Indonesia Above 1000 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

6.5.1 Indonesia Residential Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.2 Indonesia Hospitality Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.3 Indonesia Commercial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.4 Indonesia Healthcare Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.5 Indonesia Retail Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.6 Indonesia Manufacturing Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.7 Indonesia Oil & Gas and Power Utilities Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.8 Indonesia Infrastructure & Transportation Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues Volume (2014-2024F)

6.5.9 Indonesia Other Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

6.6 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

6.6.1 Indonesia Government Spending Outlook

6.6.2 Indonesia Industrial Sector Outlook

6.6.3 Indonesia Foreign Direct Investment Outlook

6.7 Indonesia Diesel Genset Price Trend, 2014-2024F

6.8 Indonesia Diesel Genset Import & Export Statistics

6.8.1 Indonesia Import of Gensets, 2017

6.8.2 Indonesia Export of Gensets, 2017

6.9 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

6.9.1 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Rating, 2024F

6.9.2 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2024F)

6.10 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

6.10.1 Indonesia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Company (2017)

6.10.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

7. Vietnam Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



8. Thailand Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



9. Malaysia Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



10. Singapore Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



11. Philippines Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



12. Myanmar Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



13. Cambodia Diesel Genset Market Overview (2018-2024F)



14. Rest of South-East Asia Diesel Genset Market Overview



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Caterpillar Inc.

15.2 Cummins Inc.

15.3 Denyo United Machinery Pte. Ltd.

15.4 Deutz Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd.

15.5 Doosan Portable Power

15.6 FG Wilson Asia Pte. Ltd.

15.7 Huutoan Corporation

15.8 Komatsu Ltd.

15.9 Kohler Singapore Pte. Ltd.

15.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine System Asia Pte. Ltd.

15.11 MTUA Asia Pte. Ltd.

15.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

16. Strategic Recommendations

