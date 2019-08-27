Centerity Joins L3Harris Technologies’ Mission Critical Alliance to Accelerate Advancement of Interoperable Public Safety Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Mission Critical Alliance (MCA) strengthens partnerships with best-of-breed technology solution providers

Alliance addresses the increasing need for technologies that seamlessly connect, integrate and operate

Ecosystem includes leaders in devices, network technologies, services and applications

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerity Systems, Inc., (“Centerity”) announces that it is a member of the L3Harris Technologies Mission Critical Alliance (MCA), a consortium of public safety technology providers with a common goal of advancing the capabilities, compatibility and security of mission critical solutions.

The MCA is a partner program for leading technology vendors offering products and services that are complementary to L3Harris’ core network and radio platforms. Alliance members explore technology synergies, furthering the development of interoperable communications in a connected, Internet of Things (IoT) environment.

“We are honored to be named one of the founding technology vendors to this new MCA partner program,” says Centerity COO, Marty Pejko. “Across the Alliance, Centerity provides a common, executive dashboard that consolidates performance data from all network, application, infrastructure and IoT assets into real-time, dynamic service views. These service views give executives and operators end-to-end visibility of the entire technology stack enabling proactive alarm management. These correlated, systemic views of performance help organizations protect revenue, reputations and ultimately lives.”

About Centerity

Centerity’s AIOps Platform delivers Dynamic Business Service Views of the full technology stack to the executives responsible for technology-driven services, ensuring the performance, availability, and security of mission critical processes. Centerity displays real-time, consolidated analytics for complex on-prem, cloud, and hybrid technology environments generating SLA Executive Dashboards that identify performance anomalies and isolate faults across applications, operating systems, infrastructure, and cloud assets.

Contact:

Centerity Systems Inc.

Tel: +1 (339) 225-6064

info-us@centerity.com

www.centerity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.