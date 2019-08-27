Research Deliver Insight into Ireland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com “Upscaling Government Support to Foster Growth for Ireland Telecom, Mobile & Broadband” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Ireland progresses with national broadband tender

The telecom market in Ireland is going through economic recovery in the past few years, emerging strongly from a period where it was held back by low broadband uptake and poor investments via operators owing to lower consumer spending on telecommunications. Ireland has recorded the highest GDP growth rates, during the last two years, within the European Union (EU), which has caused the telecom sector in Ireland to reemerge more powerfully.

While the government in Ireland is promoting its National Broadband plan through which, all premises are expected to receive at least 30Mb/s by the end of 2022. Such plan requires an investment of up to 600 million Euros from the government, which is bound to boost the adoption of IP-delivered content to a great extent. Such IP-delivered content includes e-government, e-health, and e-learning. Even though only a consortium was in a position to bid for the tender held back in 2018, the government oozes confidence towards the achievement of the plan on scheduled time.

The mobile market in Ireland is heavily dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland who hold a similar market share in the telecommunications industry. Other prominent players in the market existing in Ireland include eir, incumbent telco and eir, which account for around 17% of the total share of Ireland’s market.

Operators in Ireland such as Enet, Eir, and Vodafone Ireland have extensive network deployments, which are fibre-based, which are aimed at providing 1Gb/s services. Further, fibre optic networks in Ireland are witnessing several operators such as BT Ireland, ESB Group, Eir, and Virgin Media Ireland. Eir has a fibre network which covers the most significant part of the country, with 12,000 km fibre routes (i.e. >40,000 km of fibres). Next-Generation Network upgrade by Eir, which rolled out Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), has the capability of delivering up to 320 Gb/s along a single fibre route. Such an upgrade signifies that Eir is on the path to developing an all-IP network.

Even though the count of dedicated mobile telecom service users has dropped drastically since 2016, services that still hold popularity include mobile broadband use and extensive LTE networks. Since the intro of flat-rate data plans, such popularity is only upscaling. LTE networks have as formed a vital part of the government’s national broadband strategy.

The broadband market in Ireland has developed at a steady pace over the past few years and is expected to witness faster growth in the forthcoming years. Such growth is supported by improvements noted in the investment for the key players, along with the government’s efforts to facilitate the wholesale access to the internet for the country. In late 2018, the regulator published three decisions that were taken on wholesale access pricing. This pricing resulted from its Broadband Market Review.

Key Developments

The report has mentioned a few significant developments noticed in the Ireland telecom, mobile, and broadband market. These include the following:

NJJ, a French holding company, and the telco Iliad, together, acquired a stake of 64.9% in eir.

Vodafone recently withdrew its tender from the National Broadband Plan

Key Players:

Vodafone Ireland, O2, eir, eMobile; Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media Ireland, Casey CableVision, Digiweb, BT Ireland, Smart Telecom, Tele2

