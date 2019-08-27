Global Healthy Snacks Market Analysis & Forecast, 2015-2027 - Growing Emphasis by Consumers on Quality Products in Emerging Economies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthy Snacks Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthy Snacks Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing emphasis by consumers on quality products in emerging economies, increasing trend of on the go eating consumption of snacks and growing geriatric population.



Based on the product, the market is classified into dried fruit, cereal & granola bars, trail mix snacks, nuts & seeds snacks, meat snacks, savory snacks, sweet snacks and, other products



On the basis of the packaging, the market is divided into cans, jars, boxes, pouches, and other Packagings. By the claim, the market is segmented into sugar-free, gluten-free, low-fat, and other claims.



Depending on the Distribution Channel, the market is segregated into non-store-based and store-based. A non-store-based segment is further sub-segmented into e-commerce and online channels. A store-based segment is further sub-segmented into the convenience store, supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail stores, and wholesalers.



By application, the market is segmented into nutritional supplement and substitute meal.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Emphasis by Consumers on Quality Products in Emerging Economies

3.1.2 Increasing Trend of On The Go Eating Consumption of Snacks

3.1.3 Growing Geriatric Population

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthy Snacks Market, By Product

4.1 Dried Fruit

4.2 Cereal & Granola Bars

4.3 Trail Mix Snacks

4.4 Nuts & Seeds Snacks

4.5 Meat Snacks

4.6 Savory Snacks

4.7 Sweet Snacks

4.8 Other Products



5 Healthy Snacks Market, By Packaging

5.1 Cans

5.2 Jars

5.3 Boxes

5.4 Pouches

5.5 Other Packagings



6 Healthy Snacks Market, By Claim

6.1 Sugar-free

6.2 Gluten-free

6.3 Low-fat

6.4 Other Claims



7 Healthy Snacks Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Non-store-based

7.1.1 E-Commerce

7.1.2 Online Channels

7.2 Store-based

7.2.1 Convenience Store

7.2.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.2.3 Retail Stores

7.2.4 Wholesalers



8 Healthy Snacks Market, By Application

8.1 Nutritional Supplement

8.2 Substitute Meal



9 Healthy Snacks Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Nestle S.A.

11.2 General Mills, Inc.

11.3 PepsiCo, Inc.

11.4 Mondelz International

11.5 Tyson Foods, Inc.

11.6 Hormel Foods Corporation

11.7 Sun-Maid

11.8 B & G Foods, Inc.

11.9 Medifast, Inc

11.10 L T Foods

11.11 Calbee, Inc.

11.12 The Kellogg Company

11.13 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



