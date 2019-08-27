Dialysis Equipment Market to Reach US$ 22,405.4 Mn by 2025; FDA Approvals on Innovative Products to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Dialysis Equipment Market Research report include Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care, Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Baxter, JMS Co. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation, and other prominent market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dialysis Equipment Market is likely to gain momentum from the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled “ Dialysis Equipment Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2025,” states that the global Dialysis Equipment Market is projected to reach US$ 22,405.4 Mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The market was valued at US$ 15,092.0 Mn in 2017. There has been an increase in the share of the healthcare expenditure by several enterprises to treat chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. This is likely to cause a rise in the global Dialysis Equipment Market sales during the forecast period.



The report classifies the global Dialysis Equipment Market on the bases of equipment type, end user, and geography. In terms of equipment type, the market is divided into hemodialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis equipment. Out of these, the hemodialysis equipment segment currently leads the global market. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the peritoneal dialysis equipment segment will witness growth during the forecast period. This will occur because unlike hemodialysis equipment, the peritoneal equipment offers a reduction in the cost of treatment, high level of patient comfort, and advanced operating flexibility. By end user, the market is categorized into home healthcare and dialysis centers and hospitals.

Rising Cases of Kidney Failure and Diabetes to Favor Growth in North America

The global Dialysis Equipment Market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific had generated US$ 5,573.0 Mn in 2017 in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is likely to occur due to a rise in the awareness programs regarding dialysis and the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease. North America is projected to follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific and remain in the second position. The rising cases of hypertension, diabetes, and kidney failure are anticipated to be the major factors driving the Dialysis Equipment Market growth in this region. Europe will also witness notable growth due to the region’s progressive enterprises and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Baxter, Fresenius, and Other Prominent Key Players Focus on Gaining FDA Approvals and Plant Expansion to Increase Sales

Baxter International Inc., a prominent health care company, headquartered in the U.S., announced that the company has received FDA approval for its multicenter and prospective clinical trial in January 2019. The trial will be held to test the company’s new on-demand PD generation system that is expected to ease a patient’s experience through use at home. The trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the latest technology which makes use of a small water filtration device. It aids in turning tap water to dialysis solution in order to complete the patient’s therapy session.

Earlier, in September 2017, Fresenius Medical Care, a provider of kidney dialysis services, based in Germany, announced that the company has expanded its regional manufacturing plant in Bandar Enstek located in Malaysia. This new plant will be a state-of-the-art facility that will remain a manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia. It will aid in supplying high quality hemodialysis disinfectants and concentrates. It will also produce peritoneal dialysis products that are required for advanced Continuous Ambulatory PD treatment. Malaysia possesses strategic geographic location, a skilled workforce, and positive business environment. Hence, the company chose the region to build its manufacturing plant.



Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies operating in the global Dialysis Equipment Market. A few of them are Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care, Toray Medical Co. Ltd., Baxter, JMS Co. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation, and other prominent market players.

