Insights Into the World Protective Packaging Market: 2015-2018 & 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Protective Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for online shopping, high growth in electronic sector and recent technological developments in protective packaging.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Online Shopping

3.1.2 High Growth in Electronic Sector

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Protective Packaging

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Protective Packaging Market, By Product

4.1 Foam Protective Packaging

4.1.1 Molded Foam

4.1.2 Loose Fill

4.1.2.1 Biodegradable

4.1.2.2 Expanded Polystyrene

4.1.3 Foam-in-Place Polyurethane

4.1.4 Polyolefin Rolled Foam

4.1.5 Foam Rolls/Sheets

4.1.6 Other Foam Protective Packagings

4.1.6.1 Corner Blocks

4.2 Flexible Protective Packaging

4.2.1 Bubble Wraps

4.2.2 Paper Fill

4.2.3 Protective Mailers

4.2.4 Dunnage Bags

4.2.5 Air Pillows/Air Bags

4.2.6 Other Flexible Protective Packagings

4.2.6.1 Stretch

4.2.6.2 Foil Pouches/Bags

4.2.6.3 Shrink Films

4.3 Rigid Protective Packaging

4.3.1 Molded Pulp

4.3.2 Corrugated Paperboard Protectors

4.3.3 Insulated Shipping Containers

4.3.4 Other Rigid Protective Packagings



5 Protective Packaging Market, By Function

5.1 Void Fill

5.2 Cushioning

5.3 Insulation

5.4 Wrapping

5.5 Blocking & Bracing



6 Protective Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Plastics

6.2 Foam Plastics

6.3 Paper & Paperboard

6.4 Other Materials

6.4.1 Glass

6.4.2 Wood



7 Protective Packaging Market, By End User

7.1 Beauty and Health Care

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Industrial Goods

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.7 Household Appliances

7.8 Other End Users



8 Protective Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Dow

10.2 3M Corporation

10.3 DS Smith PLC

10.4 Smurfit Kappa Group

10.5 Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

10.6 Sealed Air Corporation

10.7 Storopack Hans Reichenecker

10.8 Ranpak

10.9 Supreme

10.10 Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

10.11 Cartonajes Vir S.A.

10.12 Placon Corporation

10.13 Riverside Paper Co.

10.14 Sealed Air Corporation

10.15 Sonoco Products Company

10.16 Huhtamaki

10.17 Pregis Corporation

10.18 Westrock



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5xfsl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.