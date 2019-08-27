eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for September

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, today announced it will present at the following two investor conferences in September:



8th Annual Gateway Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:30pm PT (formal presentation and one-on-one meetings)

San Francisco, CA

Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, September 5, 2019 (one-on-one meetings only)

Minneapolis, MN

eGain management will present and/or host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the Gateway Conference, please email conference@gatewayir.com. For more information on the Dougherty conference or to register, please use this link http://doughertymarkets.com/ecm-conference-register.

To access a live webcast or replay of the eGain’s formal presentation at the Gateway conference, visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.