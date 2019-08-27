Pet Market in the United States to 2023 - The Internet Accounts for $11 Billion in Pet Product Sales

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Specialty Channel and Internet Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the pet industry retailing, things are both changing and staying the same. With the early 2000s bust, the pet industry gave investors one of the most dramatic dot.com failures: Pets.com of sock puppet fame. Fast forward two decades and PetSmart's June 2019 IPO of Chewy.com proved a spectacular success, leading to the Forbes headline Don't Bet Against Pets.

The pet industry continues to outperform the lion's share of consumer good markets, and the lions are less changeable than might meet the eye: Amazon was an investor in Pets.com, and PetSmart acquired Pets.com's assets. The report projects that the Internet will account for 26% of U.S. pet product sales by 2023, with PetSmart/Chewy and Amazon cornering 78% of this ecommerce.

Focusing on the new landscape of competition and interplay between brick-and-mortar specialty channels and the Internet, this report focuses on the dog- or cat-owner customer base in the following retail sectors:

PetSmart and Petco as the nationally established pet superstore chains.

Other pet specialty chains and stores, including regional pet chains as well as traditional local/independent pet stores.

The farm supply store channel, particularly Tractor Supply Co.

The Internet, particularly Chewy and Amazon.

The analysis provided in the report covers pet ownership patterns, demographics, and cross-channel shopping. Included are current and forecasted 2023 dollar market sizes and market shares for each of these retail sectors, along with historically trended shopper shares. Coverage of pet owner shopping patterns are set in the context of current trends and future directions for retailing, drawing on the U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2019-2020 and overall catalog of pet and veterinary industry market reports.

The shopper data presented draws on two main sources: Simmons Research Fall 2018 booklet-based consumer surveys (with a sample size of nearly 23,000) and an online surveys of pet owners (with a sample size of 2,000). This data-rich report contains numerous tables, figures, and images corresponding to these key pet retailing channels and competitors.

