Aviation Battery Markets to 2023 with Profiles on Key Players: Concorde Battery Corp, EaglePicher Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp, Kokam Co, Saft Groupe, and Teledyne Technologies

Increasing demand for air transport



Owing to the rapid globalization and cargo movement, there has been a significant increase in air freight transportation across the world. This increasing demand is mainly driven by the rising number of passengers, rising purchasing power, and growing air traffic. Hence, the increase in the number of aircraft will spur the demand for aviation batteries driving the growth of the global aviation battery market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing emergence of electric aircraft



Major aircraft manufacturers are focusing on developing battery-electric aerial vehicles to reduce noise and emissions from aircraft, helicopters, and jetliners. This is leading the companies to work on prototypes of electric aircraft and hybrid aircraft. The successful deployment of electric aircraft will drive the consumption of aviation batteries. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increasing demand for air transportation, increasing disposable income of consumers, and increasing application of military UAVs. However, competition from fuel cells, safety concerns regarding Li-ion batteries, and stringent regulations regarding the use of military UAVs may hamper the growth of the aviation battery industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The aviation battery market analysis considers sales from nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries. The analysis also considers the sales of aviation battery in America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.



In 2018, the nickel-based batteries segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high reliability, minimal maintenance, and wide operating temperature range of Ni-Cd batteries will help the nickel-based batteries segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global aviation battery market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aviation battery manufacturers, that include:



Concorde Battery Corp.

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

GS Yuasa Corp.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Also, the aviation battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Nickel-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Lithium-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Lead-based batteries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Declining prices of Li-ion batteries

Increasing emergence of electric aircraft

Development of drone swarm technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Concorde Battery Corp.

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

GS Yuasa Corp.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Saft Groupe S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

