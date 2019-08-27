IoT Workers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Whether it be smart home appliances or various sensors and wearables, in our daily lives we are surrounded by a number of connected things. With the help of IoT integration in office buildings, companies are able to increase the productivity level of their employees, engage better with workers, and make the office working environment more comfortable. The innovations being made in the IoT workers technology is only expected to improve in the coming years and the development of the same will further boost the global market.

The report published in BIS on the global IoT workers market revealed the growth of the market to be at an impressive pace. The valuation of the IoT workers market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Market Segmentation

The global IoT workers market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

In terms of product type, the market divides into services, software, and hardware.

In terms of industries, the market comprises manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, and mining.

Competitive Landscape

The global IoT workers market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Accenture, Honeywell International, Deloitte, Vandrico Solutions, SAP, Intel, Wearable Technologies Limited, Oracle, Zebra Technologies, Wipro, Hexagon PPM, 3M, Intellinium, Fujitsu, hIOTron, IBM, Avnet, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global IoT workers market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is expanding at a fast pace. The proliferation of the region is slated to continue over the forecast period due to the increasing advancements in technologies that are being in the region. The presence of an established and developed technological landscape is one of the premier drivers of the regional market. The growth in the region can also be attributed to the increasing inclination towards a smart ecosystem. The region boasts a massive population that uses various connected technological devices and the increasing trend of Bring your own Device (BYOD) are expected to boost the regional market’s growth in the coming years.

Elsewhere, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a consistent pace. While the driving factors behind the former region is strikingly similar to North America, growth in Asia Pacific is primarily due to the increasing proliferation of smart connected devices. Both the regions are putting-in considerable efforts to improve the worker environment with the integration of IoT-based services. This has been a common driving factor for the regional markets in these regions.

Industry Buzz

Feb 2019, IBM Watson announced a major collaboration deal with various industry partners in order to improve the safety of workers in hazardous environments. The new deal leverages the power and potential capability of the Internet of Things (IoT) in conjunction with the existing Maximo enterprise asset management platform of IBM.

