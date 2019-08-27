Frozen Ready Meals Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen ready meals are ready to eat complete meals that are ready to eat, once heated. These are usually frozen to preserve their freshness and nutrition. Unlike conventional ready meals, these have a longer shelf life, without significantly compromising on taste or nutritional value. Manufacturers have continued to focus on introducing a larger variety of traditional meals as frozen ready meals to increase their adoption. The market has steadily gained traction in the recent past, mainly spurred by increasing number of women in the workforce, rampant westernization, and increasing spending power, especially in the fast growing economies of Asia Pacific.

Manufacturers are increasing focusing on eradicating the negative sentiment associated with frozen ready meals, such as horsemeat scandal, which have significantly dented customer confidence in these products. Stringent quality checks and advanced packaging features are helping ensure optimal quality of food is maintained at all times. Frozen ready meals are being advertised as healthy alternatives to junk food and the perfect complement to the busy lifestyles of most youth today.

Key Players

The report on global Frozen ready meals market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

General Mills

Nestle

McCain

Dr. Oetker

Daiya

Connies

Conagra

Atkins Nutritionals

California Pizza Kitchen

H.J. Heinz

FRoSTA

Segmentation

The frozen ready meal market has been segmented on the following basis to provide a micro- and macro-level analysis:

Product Type

Vegetarian Meals

Chicken Meals

Beef Meals

Others

Chicken meals are among the most popular frozen meals and rake in the maximum revenue for manufacturers.

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets are currently the most preferred distribution channels for manufacturers, given the large volumes of customers they deal with. However, the online distribution channel is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing segments for frozen ready meals in the near future. The recent past has witnessed a rapid increase in demand for organic and vegetarian frozen meals, driven by an ever increasing number of non-meat eaters and health conscious consumers.

Regions such as Europe and North America, among the early adopters of frozen ready meals, are now progressing from basic meals such as frozen pizza, to healthier alternatives such as frozen salads and fruit & vegetable meals. Asia Pacific, spearheaded by the fast growing economies of China and India, is emerging as the fastest growing market for frozen ready meals. This is augmented by the large young working population and increasing discretionary income among the population in these countries. Manufacturers are making major investments in packaging, not just to make food look more appetizing but also to increase shelf life and enhance nutritional value of food.

Frozen ready meals are now also being positioned as emergency food during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. However, a major factor impeding market growth is the relatively poor transportation and cold storage facilities in major markets such as India and China. Frozen ready meal manufacturers are actively working with vendors to help ensure proper storage and transportation of the products. This is further being complemented by various aggressive PR activities by manufacturers, aimed towards increasing consumer awareness about frozen ready meals.

……Continued

