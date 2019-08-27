Hospital Alarm Management Systems 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Hospital alarm management systems are evolving to solve the many challenges faced by healthcare providers. An alarm management system helps in the grouping, prioritizing and classifying the event notifications and alerts users in attaining supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). The hospital alarm management systems assist in enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare professionals and ensuring quality care and safety of the patients.

The alarm management systems are effective in enhancing the overall care process at the hospitals. It aims at optimizing the satisfaction level of the patients as well as the hospital professionals. The alarm management systems guarantee higher safety, reliability, and maximum efficiency of the hospitals. The global hospital alarm management systems market is estimated to grow significantly between the year 2019 and 2024.

Segmentation Analysis

The global hospital alarm management systems market is segment based on the product type, application, and region.

The market segmentation of hospital alarm management systems basing on product type is broadly divided into software and services.

Based on the application, the market is subdivided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centres.

Top Players

The growing need for quality care in hospitals is driving the need for employing the hospital alarm management systems. The top players in the global market include Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Spok, Vocera Communications, Ascom, Philips Healthcare, and Connexall.

Key Market Drivers

The growing awareness among the healthcare providers for better patient security is propelling the growth of the global hospital alarm management systems market. The rise in the investment of the government in hospitals is another key market driver. The alarm systems in the hospitals alert the healthcare professionals about the issues of the patients.

The lack of appropriate skills and the lack of standardization of the product are some of the resting factors that affect the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

The regional market segmentation of the global hospital alarm management systems market includes North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to acquire a leading position in the global market scenario. The advancements in the hospitals and the increase in the awareness level are driving the market of the North America region. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing opportunities. The increase in the donation amounts towards private hospitals and growth in organized healthcare is expected to further boost the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Industry News

The hospital alarm management systems enable the simplification of workflow in the healthcare units. The reduced cost for hospitals and enhanced quality care for patients is increasing the use of the alarm management systems in the hospitals. The employment of the alarm systems is helping the hospitals to offer a reliable and safe environment to the patients and deliver the best care. The qualitative, economic, as well as the legal benefits of the hospital alarm management systems is expected to expand the global market shortly.

