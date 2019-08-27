Worldwide CCTV Camera Market Analysis (2019-2023) with Sales Data on Dome Cameras, PTZ Cameras, Bullet Cameras, and Box Cameras
Growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras
The demand for IP-based CCTV cameras that transmit data over an Ethernet connection is increasing for remote monitoring applications in both indoor and outdoor spaces.
Further, advanced technologies such as facial recognition, AI, deep learning, and machine learning are being integrated into these cameras to enhance their video surveillance features. This demand for IP-based CCTV cameras will lead to the expansion of the global closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
Introduction of deep learning technology
Deep learning uses algorithms to perform tasks repeatedly and provides highly accurate output by analyzing text, images, videos, and sounds. It can be used in CCTV cameras to perform functions such as object detection, facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), people counting, and false alarm filter. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as increasing government security initiatives, integration of facial recognition technology in CCTV cameras, and growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras.
However, uncertainties in the cybersecurity risks, limitations of data storage, and recording gaps in wireless CCTV cameras may hamper the growth of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera market analysis considers sales from dome camera, PTZ camera, bullet camera, and box camera. The analysis also considers the sales of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the dome camera segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as long-distance coverage and 360 view offered by dome cameras will play a significant role in the dome camera segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera manufacturers, that include:
- Axis Communications AB
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hanwha Group
- Panasonic Corp.
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
Also, the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
