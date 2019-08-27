Hybrid Power Systems: World Market Set to Witness a CAGR of More Than 8% During 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Power Systems Market by Technology, End-users, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in demand for clean energy sources



The rise in carbon emissions adversely impacts health and impairs productivity improvements. This leads to a rapid increase in the adoption of clean energy technologies such as solar PV and wind.



Therefore, the rise in demand for clean energy sources and benefits of using renewables such as solar and wind energy will lead to the expansion of the global hybrid power systems market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Developments in BESS



Batteries are the most commonly used energy storage systems, as the costs of batteries have been declining significantly. This price reduction can be attributed to the improvements in hardware and standardization of system design and engineering.



The rising sales of batteries have increased economies of scale, reducing the prices of battery systems. Thus, the declining costs of battery systems have been boosting the adoption of BESS in hybrid power systems, thereby increasing its operational efficiency. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as a rise in global electricity demand, increase in demand for clean energy source, and favorable government support.



However, intermittency and fluctuations in renewable power generation, challenges associated with the use of hybrid power systems, and grid integration challenges may hamper the growth of the hybrid power systems industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The hybrid power systems market analysis considers sales from solar-diesel, solar-wind-diesel, wind-diesel, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of hybrid power systems in America, APAC, EMEA.



In 2018, the solar-diesel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as widespread adoption and benefits of solar-diesel hybrid power will help the solar-diesel segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global hybrid power systems market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid power systems manufacturers, that include:



General Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Vertiv Group Corp.

Also, the hybrid power systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Solar-diesel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solar-wind-diesel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wind-diesel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Developments in BESS

Development of solar cities and ZEBs

Technological advances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Vertiv Group Corp.

