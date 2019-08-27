Splicing Tapes Market Analysis Report, 2019-2023: Growing Adoption of Sustainable Product Manufacturing by Vendors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Splicing Tapes Market by Material and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing end-user industries



The major application segments of splicing tapes are the paper and printing, packaging, electric and electronics, and labeling industries. Paper and paperboard packaging are popular in the food and beverage, personal care, and manufacturing industries.



The demand for splicing tapes is growing in the electrical and electronic application. These tapes are highly resistant to salt water, steam oils, detergents, and chemicals and are thus suitable for electrical and electronics applications. Thus, suitable for power cable repair, bolted connections, pipe repair, and cellular towers.



The global food and beverage packaging industry are projecting a demand for splicing tapes for manufacturing packaging food containers. This demand from end-users will lead to the expansion of the global splicing tapes market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of silicone adhesives in splicing tapes



The adoption of silicone-based splicing tapes is increasing because of the widespread application of these tapes in the electric and electronic segment. Silicone is mainly used to modify the rheological properties of splicing tapes. It is chemically passive. non-sticky, non-flammable, non-toxic, and optically clear. Silicone-based adhesives, particularly two-sided silicone-based adhesives, are widely preferred for manufacturing tape.



Due to silicone-based adhesive's efficient rheological properties, silicone protects the adhesive and restricts interaction between the paper or film and the adhesive. This increasing use of silicone adhesives in splicing tapes is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as growing end-user industries, increasing demand from developing regions, and increasing electrical manufacturing in APAC. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent environmental regulations, and slow growth of end-user industries in developed countries may hamper the growth of the splicing tapes industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The splicing tapes market analysis considers sales from acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of splicing tapes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the acrylic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as wide use in paper and packaging industries and high resistance to sunlight and water will help the acrylic segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global splicing tapes market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading splicing tapes manufacturers, that include:



3M Co.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Nitto Denko Corp.

tesa SE

Also, the splicing tapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL



Comparison by material

Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rubber - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Silicone - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by material

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of silicone adhesives in splicing tapes

Rising demand for eco-friendly products

Growing adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Nitto Denko Corp.

tesa SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip8wba

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.