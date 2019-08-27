Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market to Witness a CAGR of More Than 9% Over 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market by Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High target affinity and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs
Anti-CD20 mABs are proven highly effective as target therapies in treating CD20-related indications. These antibodies attack CD20 antigen on cancer cells, unlike conventional therapies.
The growing R&D in this space and positive results of clinical trials for late-stage molecules will support the growth prospects of the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market, leading it at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Development of CD20 bispecific antibodies
The bispecific antibodies are a combination of two or more antigens into a single product and can bind two or more specific targets, more than one pathway at the target disease.
The blocking of the several biological pathways allows bispecific antibodies to display a synergistic effect, which is unachievable with a mixture of monospecific antibodies. This helps in optimizing expenses by reducing the cost of drug development and clinical trials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as increased use of combination therapies, high target affinity, and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs, and strong pipeline and recent approvals.
However, adverse effects of anti-CD20 mABs, the introduction of rituximab biosimilars, and the emergence of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market analysis considers sales from oncology, neurology, and immunology. The analysis also considers the sales of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the oncology segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness of cancer treatment through anti-CD20 mABs will help the oncology segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) manufacturers, that include:
- Amgen Inc.
- Celltrion Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Also, the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Oncology - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Neurology - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Immunology - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing awareness about therapeutic areas
- Presence of reimbursement and patient assistance programs
- Development of CD20 bispecific antibodies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Celltrion Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh5y2k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.