Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market to Witness a CAGR of More Than 9% Over 2019-2023

High target affinity and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs



Anti-CD20 mABs are proven highly effective as target therapies in treating CD20-related indications. These antibodies attack CD20 antigen on cancer cells, unlike conventional therapies.



The growing R&D in this space and positive results of clinical trials for late-stage molecules will support the growth prospects of the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market, leading it at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.



Development of CD20 bispecific antibodies



The bispecific antibodies are a combination of two or more antigens into a single product and can bind two or more specific targets, more than one pathway at the target disease.



The blocking of the several biological pathways allows bispecific antibodies to display a synergistic effect, which is unachievable with a mixture of monospecific antibodies. This helps in optimizing expenses by reducing the cost of drug development and clinical trials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as increased use of combination therapies, high target affinity, and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs, and strong pipeline and recent approvals.



However, adverse effects of anti-CD20 mABs, the introduction of rituximab biosimilars, and the emergence of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market analysis considers sales from oncology, neurology, and immunology. The analysis also considers the sales of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the oncology segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness of cancer treatment through anti-CD20 mABs will help the oncology segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) manufacturers, that include:



Amgen Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Also, the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Oncology - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Neurology - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Immunology - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing awareness about therapeutic areas

Presence of reimbursement and patient assistance programs

Development of CD20 bispecific antibodies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amgen Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

