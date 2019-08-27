Europe Information at Europe Forum Turku – Africa rises – How does the EU react?

On 29–31 August 2019, Europe Forum Turku will gather Finnish opinion-makers and citizens to discuss Finland's role in Europe and in the European Union. The Foreign Ministry’s Europe Information will organise a discussion event in Turku on Thursday 29 August.

All too often, the media reports only bad news about Africa even though they represent only a small fraction of the whole picture – the continent is full of opportunities. In which direction are the EU’s Africa relations evolving during Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union? What challenges and opportunities are presented in the African-European cooperation?

These will be the themes debated in a discussion event to be organised by Europe Information at Vähätori Square on Thursday 29 August at 10.15–12.00.

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will give the keynote speech. This will be followed by a panel discussion. The panellists will be Permanent State Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Matti Anttonen, Researcher Liisa Laakso from the Nordic Africa Institute, and Director Viljami Kettunen, founder of Sun Spot, which produces solar energy in Uganda. The debate will be moderated by Pasi Nokelainen from Kaskas Media.

Organised for the second time, Europe Forum Turku offers a public platform for social debate, focusing on Finland’s present role in Europe and in the European Union. In future, the forum will serve as an annual opening of political and economic discussion in Finland.

Entrance will be free. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at http://www.europeforum.fi/en/live-streams

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi

Europe Forum Turku: https://www.europeforum.fi/turun-eurooppa-foorumi

Inquiries: Sara Haalahti, Communications Officer, eurooppatiedotus@formin.fi



