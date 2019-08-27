Worldwide RFID Middleware Market Insights & Projections to 2023 Featuring Leading Players Checkpoint Systems, Fujitsu, RF Code, TIBCO Software, and Tyco Retail Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RFID Middleware Market by End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing number of RFID applications



The adoption of RFID technology for different applications will increase the adoption of RFID systems. It reduces production downtime and labor-cost, helps in location tracking, for applications such as inventory management and data management. Therefore, the need for accuracy in database management will lead to the expansion of the global RFID middleware market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Growing investment in smart factories



A major factor driving the growth of the global RFID middleware market is increasing interest in smart factories. The deployment of smart technologies in industries facilitates efficient monitoring of the manufacturing process from remote locations. It helps in fleet tracking, inventory and asset management, and personal tracking. It also enables data communication with other departments in real-time. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the growing popularity of cloud-based RFID middleware among SMEs, growing adoption of the e-commerce sector, and a growing number of RFID applications.



However, uncertainties in the data security and privacy issues, availability of low-cost identification methods, and RFIS reader collision may hamper the growth of the RFID middleware industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The RFID middleware market analysis considers sales from industrial, transportation, retail, healthcare, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of RFID middleware in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as efficient monitoring of the assembly process, time, and location will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global RFID middleware market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading RFID middleware manufacturers, that include:



Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

RF Code Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Tyco Retail Solutions

Also, the RFID middleware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing interest toward smart retail stores

Increase in adoption of data center asset management

Growing investment in smart factories

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

RF Code Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Tyco Retail Solutions

