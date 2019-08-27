2019-2025 Marine Big Data Market and Industry Analysis by Player, Region, Type, Application and Forecast

Global Marine Big Data Market 2019 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Key Players, Applications, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Integration of big data analytics in the marine industry is gaining a healthy traction. In the marine industry, big data analytics is being leveraged for addressing various issues. This primarily driving the global marine big data market. Its is a booming market and therefore is attractive tremendous investment. The competition in the market is expected to grow further in the coming years.

As competition grows and more players enter the market, companies are adopting dynamic strategies to gain a competitive edge. Many market players are actively focusing on product innovation. Some are also engaging in strategic collaborations and partnerships. These activities are making the market more dynamic. Some of the leading market players include Splunk, Oceanwise, MarineFIND, Avenca Limited, Datameer, Nautical Control Solutions, Smart Ocean, Teradata, AIMS-Sinay, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, BigOceanData, BMT Group, Ocean Networks Canada and Databricks..

The market has been covered across United States, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Japan and India. The market is expected to witness noteworthy growth in regions such as Asia and North America. Globalization has increased global trade, much of which is done through water way. Hence, the marine industry has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. With the rise in marine activities, need for efficiency has also increased. Global trade remains heavily dependent on the shipping industry. This, in turn continues to prompt the industry to adopt technologies that allows it to become more efficient and viable. Factors such as climate change, global warming and increased air pollution, energy shortage, regulatory reforms among others are expected to influence the industry trend in the forthcoming years.

Modern carriers are equipped with various type of gadgets that feeds continuous information, which is crucial for a safe voyage. The information come from various sources and can of diverse nature. This has created a wider scope of applicability of big data. The marine industry has quickly recognized the advantages of the big data, which is reflecting favourably on the global marine big data market.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into software and services. The services segment currently accounts for a notable market share. Based on application, the market been segmented into Renewable Energy, Fishery, Marine Protected Area, Dredging, Offshore Construction, Oil and Gas, Whale Watching, Marine Traffic, Harbor and other.

Technological advancements and emergence of big data is viewed as game changer in the marine industry. It is viewed that the marine industry will gain significantly from big data in the coming years. Big data service providers are expected to find attractive growth opportunities in the marine industry during the forecast period. Big data finds application in ship intelligence. Ships generate vast amount of data pertaining to distance covered, fuel consumption, shipments, goods movement, etc. Big data allows breaking into such data in order to gain critical insights.

