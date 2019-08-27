Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 11, 2017 FDA Publish Date: February 08, 2018 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared tree nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews) Company Name: Grand BK Corp. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

FDA Announcement

GRAND BK CORP. of Maspeth, New York is recalling its 14 ounce packages of "CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX" because they may contain undeclared tree nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews). People who have allergies or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX" were distributed nationwide in H Mart stores. The product comes in a 14 ounce, clear plastic package marked with "Goodies". The product UPC code is 846034010048.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the tree nut containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts (Almonds, Walnuts and Cashews).

Consumers who have purchased 14 ounce packages of "CALIFORNIA ALOHA MIX" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-417-5607.