Euphoria Fancy Food Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 500gram packages of “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple” because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 500gram, clear plastic package marked with container code #21 01 19 SS upc # # 4605932006197

No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 500gram packages of “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple” which were not declared on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 500gram packages of “Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dry Fruits-Apple” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-768-3400 from 8:30 to 5:00 eastern time.