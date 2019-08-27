There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,630 in the last 365 days.

Pita Pal Foods, LP Recalls Various Hummus and Dips Due to Possible Health Risk

Bucee's Garlic Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 850157000312 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Bucee's Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels 4.1 oz. 850157003023 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Fresh Thyme Original Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 41330 11210 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 072036027023 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus 10 oz. 072036952066 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus 10 oz. 072036027054 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 072036027030 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus 10 oz. 072036950444 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus 10 oz. 072036027016 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 072036958648 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus 17 oz. 072036959768 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Original Hummus 10 oz. 851351007688 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 851351007695 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 851351007701 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Original Hummus 6 oz. 851351007558 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 6 oz. 851351007565 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Lantana Beet Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004365 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Black Bean Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001735 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Buffalo Hummus 10 oz. 855432004153 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Carrot Sriracha Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004266 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Cauliflower Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004884 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004686 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana White Bean Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001438 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Edamame Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001407 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001421 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Black Bean Hummus 2 pack of 10 oz. 10855432004136 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus 2 pack of 10 oz. 10855432004143 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana White Bean Hummus - Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004501 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana Hatch Chile Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004860 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001414 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with multi- colored lid. Lantana Carrot Hummus - Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004495 07/25/19thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana Edamame Hummus - Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004518 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lidl Hummus Quartet 16 oz. 4334035782713 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Olive Hummus 10 oz. 850157000657 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 850157000671 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 850157000664 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 850157000824 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 851570003331 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 851570003508 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 85157000332 4 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus 11 oz. 851351007336 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003904 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Organic Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003546 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz. 850157000022 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz. 85157000344 7 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700025 1 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 5 lbs. 850157000237 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003348 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 850157000695 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003638 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 10 oz. 851570003317 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 10 oz. 850157000688 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nut Hummus 10 oz. 850157000831 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus 10 oz. 851570003614 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Mezza 4 Bean Hummus 11 oz. 851351007312 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 17 oz. 851570003058 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 17 oz. 851570003089 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 851570003096 07/25/19 thru 08/20/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus Singles 2 oz. 851570003935 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear film covering. Pita Pal Original Hummus 32 oz. 851570003430 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Chipotle Black Bean Grab & Go 6 pack of 3.35 oz. 85135100773 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Original Hummus To Go Pack 4 pack of 2 oz. 85157000374 4 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Original Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 85157000377 5 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 851570003362 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 5 lbs. 850157000985 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Garden Vegetable Hummus 5 lbs. 851351007879 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700097 8 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700089 3 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Sesame Stick 6 pack of 3.5 oz. 851351007572 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 851351007091 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Clear tub with clear lid with green rim. Reasor's Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00085 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Original Hummus 10 oz. 07876700067 0 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00070 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00068 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00069 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Spiced-Up Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00071 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00072 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor's Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 78767000816 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor's Original Hummus with Pretzel 4.1 oz. 78767 00079 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel 4.1 oz. 78767 00080 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 011150995160 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy's Traditional Hummus 10 oz. 011150995146 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy's Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 011150995153 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Garden Vegetable Hummus 8 oz. 41318092394 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Roasted Garlic Hummus 8 oz. 41318092370 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Traditional Hummus 8 oz. 41318092356 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 8 oz. 41318092387 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 8 oz. 41318092363 07/25/19 thru 09/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels 4.1 oz. 52548595289 07/25/19 thru 01/07/20 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel 4.1 oz. 52548595272 07/25/19 thru 01/07/20 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 52548613037 07/25/19 thru 01/07/20 Plastic tub with clear lid.
Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.