Pita Pal Foods, LP Recalls Various Hummus and Dips Due to Possible Health Risk

|Bucee's
|Garlic Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|850157000312
|08/01/19;
08/03/19;
08/11/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Bucee's
|Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|850157003023
|08/02/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Fresh Thyme
|Original Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|41330 11210
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027023
|08/13/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19;
08/28/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036952066
|08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027054
|08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027030
|08/13/19;
08/04/19;
08/15/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036950444
|08/13/19;
08/15/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027016
|08/05/19;
08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/25/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|17 oz.
|072036958648
|08/13/19;
08/14/19;
08/15/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus
|17 oz.
|072036959768
|08/13/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007688
|08/02/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007695
|08/02/19;
08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007701
|08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Original Hummus
|6 oz.
|851351007558
|08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|6 oz.
|851351007565
|08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Lantana
|Beet Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004365
|08/21/19;
08/20/19;
08/22/19;
08/24/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Black Bean Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001735
|08/08/19;
08/10/19;
08/19/19;
08/25/19;
08/30/19;
09/02/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Buffalo Hummus
|10 oz.
|855432004153
|07/30/19;
07/31/19;
08/07/19;
08/13/19;
08/19/19;
08/27/19
|Plastic tub with multi- colored lid.
|Lantana
|Carrot Sriracha Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004266
|08/08/19;
08/09/19;
08/13/19;
08/17/19;
08/18/19;
08/23/19;
08/25/19;
08/29/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Cauliflower Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004884
|08/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19
|Plastic tub with multi- colored lid.
|Lantana
|Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004686
|08/21/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with multi- colored lid.
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001438
|07/26/19;
07/28/19;
07/30/19;
08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/13/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19;
08/21/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Edamame Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001407
|07/31/19;
08/01/19;
08/09/19;
08/12/19;
08/13/19;
08/14/19;
08/19/19;
08/20/19;
08/25/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001421
|07/30/19;
08/06/19;
08/11/19;
08/15/19;
08/16/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Black Bean Hummus
|2 pack of
10 oz.
|10855432004136
|08/10/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|2 pack of
10 oz.
|10855432004143
|07/30/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus - Singles
|4 pack of
2 oz.
|10855432004501
|08/21/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|Hatch Chile Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004860
|07/30/19;
08/01/19;
08/06/19;
08/12/19;
08/19/19
|Plastic tub with multi- colored lid.
|Lantana
|Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001414
|07/28/19;
08/08/19;
08/09/19;
08/18/19;
08/19/19;
08/22/19;
08/23/19;
08/29/19;
08/30/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Carrot Hummus - Singles
|4 pack of
2 oz.
|10855432004495
|08/30/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|Edamame Hummus - Singles
|4 pack of
2 oz.
|10855432004518
|08/09/19;
08/21/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lidl
|Hummus Quartet
|16 oz.
|4334035782713
|08/10/19;
08/12/19;
08/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Pita Pal
|Olive Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000657
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000671
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000664
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000824
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003331
|07/21/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003508
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|85157000332 4
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus
|11 oz.
|851351007336
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|851570003904
|07/27/19;
08/02/19;
08/12/19;
08/16/19;
08/23/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|851570003546
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|32 oz.
|850157000022
|07/22/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|32 oz.
|85157000344 7
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700025 1
|07/28/19;
08/08/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
12/10/19;
12/15/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|5 lbs.
|850157000237
|07/28/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
12/09/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003348
|07/21/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000695
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003638
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003317
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000688
|07/28/19;
08/02/19;
08/11/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Sesame Pine Nut Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000831
|07/28/19;
08/02/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Texas Spicy Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003614
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Mezza 4 Bean Hummus
|11 oz.
|851351007312
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Original Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003058
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003089
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003096
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus Singles
|2 oz.
|851570003935
|08/19/19
|Plastic tub with clear film covering.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|32 oz.
|851570003430
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Chipotle Black Bean Grab & Go
|6 pack of
3.35 oz.
|85135100773
|08/11/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus To Go Pack
|4 pack of
2 oz.
|85157000374 4
|08/19/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|85157000377 5
|07/27/19;
08/01/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|851570003362
|07/31/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|5 lbs.
|850157000985
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Garden Vegetable Hummus
|5 lbs.
|851351007879
|08/05/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700097 8
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Texas Spicy Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700089 3
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Edamame Dip with Sesame Stick
|6 pack of
3.5 oz.
|851351007572
|08/11/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Edamame Dip with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|851351007091
|08/11/19
|Clear tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Reasor's
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00085
|08/02/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|07876700067 0
|08/02/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00070
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00068
|08/02/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00069
|08/06/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Spiced-Up Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00071
|08/05/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00072
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor's
|Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|78767000816
|08/04/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor's
|Original Hummus with Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|78767 00079
|08/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor's
|Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|78767 00080
|08/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Roundy's
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995160
|08/16/19;
08/17/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Roundy's
|Traditional Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995146
|08/15/19;
08/17/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19
|Plastic Tub with Lid
|Roundy's
|Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995153
|08/15/19;
08/17/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic Tub with Lid
|Schnucks
|Garden Vegetable Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092394
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092370
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Traditional Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092356
|08/05/19;
08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092387
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092363
|08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|52548595289
|11/28/19;
12/01/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|52548595272
|11/25/19;
12/01/19;
12/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|52548613037
|11/26/19;
12/01/19;
12/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.