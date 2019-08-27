When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 27, 2016 FDA Publish Date: January 27, 2016 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description listeria outbreak Company Name: Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Dole, Fresh Selections, Simple Truth, Marketside, The Little Salad Bar, and President's Choice Product Description: Product Description Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at Springfield, Ohio production facility

Company Announcement

What you Need to Know About our Voluntary Recall of Salads Processed at the Springfield, Ohio Facility

An additional consumer response telephone number has been added to assist you in answering your questions. 844-483-3865.

(January 27, 2016) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., has temporarily suspended operations at our Springfield, Ohio production facility, and we are voluntarily recalling all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at that location.

We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this temporary suspension has caused our retail customers and consumers. While other Dole products are not affected by the recall, we want to keep you updated with the latest information about the products that have been taken off the market.

Our voluntary product recall is a result of a suspected link of the products to a listeria outbreak, but the exact source is still unknown. We are working closely with regulatory agencies as our Springfield plant undergoes additional investigation and testing.

Voluntary recall is a specific term used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While our actions under a voluntary recall as compared to the previously reported voluntary withdrawal remain the same, we have updated our communication terminology to reference a "recall." We have done this with the aim of using terminology that may be more familiar to consumers.

Transparency and safety remain our top concerns and we will provide updates as additional information is available. For more information about listeria, please visit: www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/.

What you need to know:

The type of salad blends produced at the Springfield, Ohio, plant were packaged in bags and clamshell containers and include:

American salads

arugula salads

Asian salads

bacon and bleu cheese salads

BBQ Ranch salads

Caesar salads

chipotle and cheddar salads

coleslaw

field green salads

garden salads

iceberg salads

Italian blend salads

kale salads

lettuce salads

Mediterranean salads

romaine salads

sesame ginger salads

Southwest salads

spinach salads

spring mix salads

spinach salads

sunflower salads

vegetable blend salads

If you have any concerns, please reach out to the Dole Food Company Consumer Response Center at 844-483-3865. Temporary extended hours are 8:00am-8:00pm EST, Monday - Friday.

Media inquiries should be directed to William Goldfield at 818-874-4647.

Please continue to enjoy all of our products which remain for sale at your favorite stores. We thank you for your continued trust and confidence in our products.

###

Firm Press Release