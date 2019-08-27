COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
listeria outbreak
- Company Name:
- Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Dole, Fresh Selections, Simple Truth, Marketside, The Little Salad Bar, and President's Choice
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at Springfield, Ohio production facility
Company Announcement
What you Need to Know About our Voluntary Recall of Salads Processed at the Springfield, Ohio Facility
An additional consumer response telephone number has been added to assist you in answering your questions. 844-483-3865.
(January 27, 2016) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., has temporarily suspended operations at our Springfield, Ohio production facility, and we are voluntarily recalling all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at that location.
We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this temporary suspension has caused our retail customers and consumers. While other Dole products are not affected by the recall, we want to keep you updated with the latest information about the products that have been taken off the market.
Our voluntary product recall is a result of a suspected link of the products to a listeria outbreak, but the exact source is still unknown. We are working closely with regulatory agencies as our Springfield plant undergoes additional investigation and testing.
Voluntary recall is a specific term used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While our actions under a voluntary recall as compared to the previously reported voluntary withdrawal remain the same, we have updated our communication terminology to reference a "recall." We have done this with the aim of using terminology that may be more familiar to consumers.
Transparency and safety remain our top concerns and we will provide updates as additional information is available. For more information about listeria, please visit: www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/.
What you need to know:
The type of salad blends produced at the Springfield, Ohio, plant were packaged in bags and clamshell containers and include:
- American salads
- arugula salads
- Asian salads
- bacon and bleu cheese salads
- BBQ Ranch salads
- Caesar salads
- chipotle and cheddar salads
- coleslaw
- field green salads
- garden salads
- iceberg salads
- Italian blend salads
- kale salads
- lettuce salads
- Mediterranean salads
- romaine salads
- sesame ginger salads
- Southwest salads
- spinach salads
- spring mix salads
- spinach salads
- sunflower salads
- vegetable blend salads
If you have any concerns, please reach out to the Dole Food Company Consumer Response Center at 844-483-3865. Temporary extended hours are 8:00am-8:00pm EST, Monday - Friday.
Media inquiries should be directed to William Goldfield at 818-874-4647.
Please continue to enjoy all of our products which remain for sale at your favorite stores. We thank you for your continued trust and confidence in our products.
###
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Dole Food Company Consumer Response Center
- 844-483-3865
- Media:
- William Goldfield
- 818-874-4647