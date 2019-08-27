When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

AWERS, Inc. of Bellevue, WA is voluntarily recalling Grained Salmon Caviar 95g (Sockeye Salmon Caviar) with the following codes:

“BEST BEFORE JUL 03 2020” “BEST BEFORE JUL 15 2020” “BEST BEFORE SEP 17 2020” “BEST BEFORE OCT 07 2020” “BEST BEFORE OCT 13 2020”

The product with these codes may have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Grained Salmon Caviar 95g with these codes was distributed directly in California, New York, Oregon, Washington, and in Canada. Product has been further distributed in Illinois and may have further distributed to other states.

Product is packed in a metal tin with Cyrillic lettering. The tin is green, with red and white writing with an easy open pull lid. The “BEST BEFORE” code printed on the bottom on the tin (See attached photo).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

We expand our voluntary recall based on additional testing results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Product with five “BEST BEFORE” dates listed above were tested and the results revealed a lower than normal salt content which can foster an anaerobic environment that is necessary to grow the Clostridium botulinum bacteria. No Clostridium botulinum bacteria were detected in product to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers must inform AWERS, Inc. if they possess any Grained Salmon Caviar 95g tins with these “BEST BEFORE” codes. Customer must ship remaining affected product back to the firm or destroy it with permission from AWERS, Inc. for a full refund.

AWERS, Inc. can be reached by phone at (425) 747-7866, Monday-Friday, 8 am - 6 pm PST, or by email at awersinc1@gmail.com.

