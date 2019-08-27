When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Krasnyi Oktyabr USA Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 500gram (17.65oz) packages of TAINY VOSTOKA ASSORTED DRIED FRUITS -APPLE because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “TAINY VOSTOKA ASSORTED DRIED FRUITS APPLE” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 500gram (17.65 oz), clear plastic package marked with container code #15 03 2019 SS.

No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling be New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 500gram (17.65oz) packages of “TAINY VOSTOKA ASSORTED DRIED FRUITS -APPLE” which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reaction in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individual upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the “TAINY VOSTOKA ASSORTED DRIED FRUITS -APPLE” revealed they contained 23.69 mg per serving.

Consumers who have purchased 500gram (17.65oz) packages of “TAINY VOSTOKA ASSORTED DRIED FRUITS -APPLE” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-858-6720.

